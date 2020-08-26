Beirut volunteers steer relief effort

Items of food required to make up a food box for people in need is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. None of the groups...more

Items of food required to make up a food box for people in need is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. None of the groups organizing these volunteers is backed by the government. In fact, they say they are filling a void in reconstruction efforts that's been left by Lebanese authorities. "The government should do the work we are doing but we are doing it because we have to," said Hussein Kazoun, originally a vegetable farmer. He and several friends took over an abandoned petrol station that they named "Nation Station", and turned it into a hub for distributing donations. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Close