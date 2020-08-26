Beirut volunteers steer relief effort
Volunteers work inside a house that was damaged by an explosion at the Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. The blast killed around 180 people, injured thousands more and displaced 300,000. In one of the areas worst affected by the...more
Items of food required to make up a food box for people in need is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. None of the groups...more
A volunteer carries equipment through a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. Survivors now face the mammoth task of rebuilding damaged...more
A sign listing the items of food required to make up a food box for people in need is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020....more
A volunteer sorts aid at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A map showing parts of affected areas is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A view of the damaged grain silo following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Volunteers sort glass to be recycled, at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A volunteer delivers aid to a home in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A sign that reads "Love & Solidarity from Paris to Beirut" is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman receives medical help in the First Aid tent at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Bottles of water are seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A volunteer loads a vehicle with aid to be distributed to people in need, at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah...more
A volunteer helps a man with donated clothes, following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Volunteers sort aid items at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Safety equipment is seen at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Children go through donated toys prepared by volunteers to be given away, following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Volunteers deliver aid to a family in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A view of the damaged site following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
