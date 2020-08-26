Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 26, 2020 | 7:16pm EDT

Beirut volunteers steer relief effort

Volunteers work inside a house that was damaged by an explosion at the Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. The blast killed around 180 people, injured thousands more and displaced 300,000. In one of the areas worst affected by the Beirut blast, volunteers loaded boxes containing food and sanitary items into cars ready to distribute to those in need. Near the port where the catastrophic blast had originated, other volunteers took measurements to replace windows shattered by the explosion. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Volunteers work inside a house that was damaged by an explosion at the Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. The blast killed around 180 people, injured thousands more and displaced 300,000. In one of the areas worst affected by the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Volunteers work inside a house that was damaged by an explosion at the Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. The blast killed around 180 people, injured thousands more and displaced 300,000. In one of the areas worst affected by the Beirut blast, volunteers loaded boxes containing food and sanitary items into cars ready to distribute to those in need. Near the port where the catastrophic blast had originated, other volunteers took measurements to replace windows shattered by the explosion. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
1 / 19
Items of food required to make up a food box for people in need is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. None of the groups organizing these volunteers is backed by the government. In fact, they say they are filling a void in reconstruction efforts that's been left by Lebanese authorities. "The government should do the work we are doing but we are doing it because we have to," said Hussein Kazoun, originally a vegetable farmer. He and several friends took over an abandoned petrol station that they named "Nation Station", and turned it into a hub for distributing donations. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Items of food required to make up a food box for people in need is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. None of the groups...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Items of food required to make up a food box for people in need is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. None of the groups organizing these volunteers is backed by the government. In fact, they say they are filling a void in reconstruction efforts that's been left by Lebanese authorities. "The government should do the work we are doing but we are doing it because we have to," said Hussein Kazoun, originally a vegetable farmer. He and several friends took over an abandoned petrol station that they named "Nation Station", and turned it into a hub for distributing donations. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 19
A volunteer carries equipment through a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. Survivors now face the mammoth task of rebuilding damaged homes and businesses amid an economic crisis that has left them unable to access their savings. Other volunteer groups, like those at the so-called "Basecamp" in Mar Mikhael neighbourhood, have their roots in a wave of popular protests that began in October 2019 against state corruption and mishandling of the economy. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A volunteer carries equipment through a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. Survivors now face the mammoth task of rebuilding damaged...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A volunteer carries equipment through a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. Survivors now face the mammoth task of rebuilding damaged homes and businesses amid an economic crisis that has left them unable to access their savings. Other volunteer groups, like those at the so-called "Basecamp" in Mar Mikhael neighbourhood, have their roots in a wave of popular protests that began in October 2019 against state corruption and mishandling of the economy. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 19
A sign listing the items of food required to make up a food box for people in need is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A sign listing the items of food required to make up a food box for people in need is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A sign listing the items of food required to make up a food box for people in need is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 19
A volunteer sorts aid at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A volunteer sorts aid at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A volunteer sorts aid at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 19
A map showing parts of affected areas is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A map showing parts of affected areas is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A map showing parts of affected areas is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 19
A view of the damaged grain silo following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A view of the damaged grain silo following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A view of the damaged grain silo following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
7 / 19
Volunteers sort glass to be recycled, at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Volunteers sort glass to be recycled, at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Volunteers sort glass to be recycled, at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 19
A volunteer delivers aid to a home in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A volunteer delivers aid to a home in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A volunteer delivers aid to a home in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 19
A sign that reads "Love & Solidarity from Paris to Beirut" is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A sign that reads "Love & Solidarity from Paris to Beirut" is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A sign that reads "Love & Solidarity from Paris to Beirut" is seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 19
A woman receives medical help in the First Aid tent at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman receives medical help in the First Aid tent at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A woman receives medical help in the First Aid tent at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 19
Bottles of water are seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Bottles of water are seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Bottles of water are seen in a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 19
A volunteer loads a vehicle with aid to be distributed to people in need, at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A volunteer loads a vehicle with aid to be distributed to people in need, at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A volunteer loads a vehicle with aid to be distributed to people in need, at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 19
A volunteer helps a man with donated clothes, following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A volunteer helps a man with donated clothes, following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A volunteer helps a man with donated clothes, following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
14 / 19
Volunteers sort aid items at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Volunteers sort aid items at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Volunteers sort aid items at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
15 / 19
Safety equipment is seen at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Safety equipment is seen at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Safety equipment is seen at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
16 / 19
Children go through donated toys prepared by volunteers to be given away, following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Children go through donated toys prepared by volunteers to be given away, following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Children go through donated toys prepared by volunteers to be given away, following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
17 / 19
Volunteers deliver aid to a family in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Volunteers deliver aid to a family in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Volunteers deliver aid to a family in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 19
A view of the damaged site following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A view of the damaged site following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A view of the damaged site following the explosion at Beirut port, in Beirut, Lebanon August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Next Slideshows

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Images from a third night of street protests in Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

5:56pm EDT
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after...

5:34pm EDT
Tropical Storm Laura pummels Haiti

Tropical Storm Laura pummels Haiti

(Warning: graphic content) At least 21 people were killed and 198 families were left homeless, as flash flooding from Tropical Storm Laura turned...

4:05pm EDT
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

1:07pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets again

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military and flooded into Minsk on the weekend.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Images from a third night of street protests in Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening to a Category 4 storm.

Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

China's small but buoyant heavy metal scene, where bands mix genre standards with Chinese elements, returns to Beijing's underground music venues after six months of coronavirus shutdowns.

Tropical Storm Laura pummels Haiti

Tropical Storm Laura pummels Haiti

(Warning: graphic content) At least 21 people were killed and 198 families were left homeless, as flash flooding from Tropical Storm Laura turned Port-au-Prince's roads into raging rivers.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel

Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel

Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that have caused brush fires in southern Israel.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast