Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
A general view shows damages following the blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8. As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly...more
A view shows damage to a building and cars in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, August 12. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Damaged cars are seen at Beirut's port area, August 7. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Debris are seen in the port area in Beirut, August 10. The blast, the biggest ever to hit Beirut, injured more than 6,000 people and left an estimated 300,000 Lebanese effectively homeless as shockwaves ripped miles inland. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Cars drive past damaged buildings in Beirut's port area, August 13. REUTERS/Bader Helal
A man is seen on the balcony of a destroyed building in Beirut, August 12. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman walks past a damaged area in Beirut, August 11. A walk through Beirut's central neighborhoods revealed mangled buildings and heaps of debris sometimes piled so high that they blocked the narrow streets, hampering cleanup operations. ...more
People inspect a damaged building near the site of Beirut's port area, August 8. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view shows the damaged grain silo in Beirut's port area, August 8. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man at the site of the blast in Beirut's port area, August 8. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A view shows damage to a petrol station at the port of Beirut, August 12. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A damaged car and rubble at the site of the blast, August 7. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man walks past a damaged area in Beirut, August 11. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A general view shows damage in Beirut's port area, August 8. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A views shows damaged roof tiles in Beirut's port area, August 13. REUTERS/Bader Helal
Rubble is seen at Beirut's port area, August 7. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A view shows damage to buildings and cars, August 12. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A view shows the damaged facade of a building near the site of the blast, August 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A view of graffiti at the damaged port area, August 11. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A general view shows damage along a street, August 4. REUTERS/Ayat Basma
Rubble near the damaged grain silo at the site of the blast, August 7. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
