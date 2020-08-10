Belarus police crack down on mass protests against strongman president after election
A law enforcement officer gestures next to a man laying on the ground during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Belarus police fired water cannons, tear gas and stun...more
Opposition supporters stay in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS
A law enforcement officer drags a man during clashes with opposition supporters after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS
People gesture during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A couple rides on a scooter in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS
People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man laying on the ground receives assistance during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Police detain a man during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A police officer gestures near a man and a woman during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Police are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Police detain a man during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Law enforcement officers escort a man during clashes with opposition supporters after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS
Law enforcement officers march during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People link arms and march during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Police secure the area during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarusian servicemen wearing protective face masks fill in their ballots inside voting booths at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarusian united opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya reacts while speaking with journalists outside a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visits a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. Sergei Gapon/Pool via REUTERS
Members of a local electoral empty a ballot box at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People queue inside a polling station to cast their votes in the presidential election in Barauliany (Borovlyany), Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People queue outside a polling station to cast their votes in the presidential election in Barauliany (Borovlyany), Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An elderly woman casts her vote into a mobile ballot box in a house as members of an electoral commission visit local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye Pogorany near Grodno, Belarus August 9, 2020....more
A Belarusian law enforcement officer escorts members of an electoral commission, who wear protective gear and carry a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye...more
An elderly man reads a ballot before casting his vote into a mobile ballot box in a house as members of an electoral commission visit local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye Pogorany near Grodno, Belarus August...more
A man casts his vote into a mobile ballot box in an apartment as members of an electoral commission wearing protective gear visit local residents during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People flash the victory sign as they queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
People queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
A man wearing a t-shirt with EU stars on and text reading "Europe", and historical Belarusian flag, wait outside the Belarusian embassy to cast his vote during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via...more
People queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
