Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 10, 2020 | 2:23am EDT

Belarus police crack down on mass protests against strongman president after election

A law enforcement officer gestures next to a man laying on the ground during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Belarus police fired water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades in a crackdown on protests that erupted as President Alexander Lukashenko was set to claim another election win in the face of the biggest challenge in years to his grip on power. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A law enforcement officer gestures next to a man laying on the ground during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Belarus police fired water cannons, tear gas and stun...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A law enforcement officer gestures next to a man laying on the ground during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. Belarus police fired water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades in a crackdown on protests that erupted as President Alexander Lukashenko was set to claim another election win in the face of the biggest challenge in years to his grip on power. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
1 / 31
Opposition supporters stay in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. &nbsp;Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS

Opposition supporters stay in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020.  Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Opposition supporters stay in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020.  Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS
Close
2 / 31
A law enforcement officer drags a man during clashes with opposition supporters after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. &nbsp;Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS

A law enforcement officer drags a man during clashes with opposition supporters after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020.  Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A law enforcement officer drags a man during clashes with opposition supporters after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020.  Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS
Close
3 / 31
People gesture during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People gesture during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
People gesture during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
4 / 31
A couple rides on a scooter in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. &nbsp;Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS

A couple rides on a scooter in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020.  Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A couple rides on a scooter in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020.  Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS
Close
5 / 31
People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
6 / 31
A man laying on the ground receives assistance during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man laying on the ground receives assistance during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A man laying on the ground receives assistance during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
7 / 31
Police detain a man during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Police detain a man during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Police detain a man during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
8 / 31
People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
9 / 31
A police officer gestures near a man and a woman during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A police officer gestures near a man and a woman during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A police officer gestures near a man and a woman during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
10 / 31
Police are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Police are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Police are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
11 / 31
Police detain a man during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Police detain a man during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Police detain a man during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
12 / 31
Law enforcement officers escort a man during clashes with opposition supporters after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. &nbsp;Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS

Law enforcement officers escort a man during clashes with opposition supporters after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020.  Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Law enforcement officers escort a man during clashes with opposition supporters after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020.  Dmitry Brushko/Tut.By via REUTERS
Close
13 / 31
Law enforcement officers march during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Law enforcement officers march during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Law enforcement officers march during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
14 / 31
People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
People are seen during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
15 / 31
People link arms and march during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People link arms and march during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
People link arms and march during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
16 / 31
Police secure the area during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Police secure the area during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Police secure the area during clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
17 / 31
Belarusian servicemen wearing protective face masks fill in their ballots inside voting booths at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarusian servicemen wearing protective face masks fill in their ballots inside voting booths at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Belarusian servicemen wearing protective face masks fill in their ballots inside voting booths at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
18 / 31
Belarusian united opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya reacts while speaking with journalists outside a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarusian united opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya reacts while speaking with journalists outside a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Belarusian united opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya reacts while speaking with journalists outside a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
19 / 31
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visits a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. Sergei Gapon/Pool via REUTERS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visits a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. Sergei Gapon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visits a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. Sergei Gapon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
20 / 31
Members of a local electoral empty a ballot box at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Members of a local electoral empty a ballot box at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Members of a local electoral empty a ballot box at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
21 / 31
People queue inside a polling station to cast their votes in the presidential election in Barauliany (Borovlyany), Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People queue inside a polling station to cast their votes in the presidential election in Barauliany (Borovlyany), Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
People queue inside a polling station to cast their votes in the presidential election in Barauliany (Borovlyany), Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
22 / 31
People queue outside a polling station to cast their votes in the presidential election in Barauliany (Borovlyany), Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People queue outside a polling station to cast their votes in the presidential election in Barauliany (Borovlyany), Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
People queue outside a polling station to cast their votes in the presidential election in Barauliany (Borovlyany), Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
23 / 31
An elderly woman casts her vote into a mobile ballot box in a house as members of an electoral commission visit local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye Pogorany near Grodno, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

An elderly woman casts her vote into a mobile ballot box in a house as members of an electoral commission visit local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye Pogorany near Grodno, Belarus August 9, 2020....more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
An elderly woman casts her vote into a mobile ballot box in a house as members of an electoral commission visit local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye Pogorany near Grodno, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 31
A Belarusian law enforcement officer escorts members of an electoral commission, who wear protective gear and carry a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye Pogorany near Grodno, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A Belarusian law enforcement officer escorts members of an electoral commission, who wear protective gear and carry a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A Belarusian law enforcement officer escorts members of an electoral commission, who wear protective gear and carry a mobile ballot box and documents while visiting local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye Pogorany near Grodno, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 31
An elderly man reads a ballot before casting his vote into a mobile ballot box in a house as members of an electoral commission visit local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye Pogorany near Grodno, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

An elderly man reads a ballot before casting his vote into a mobile ballot box in a house as members of an electoral commission visit local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye Pogorany near Grodno, Belarus August...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
An elderly man reads a ballot before casting his vote into a mobile ballot box in a house as members of an electoral commission visit local residents during the presidential election in the settlement of Nizhniye Pogorany near Grodno, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 31
A man casts his vote into a mobile ballot box in an apartment as members of an electoral commission wearing protective gear visit local residents during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man casts his vote into a mobile ballot box in an apartment as members of an electoral commission wearing protective gear visit local residents during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A man casts his vote into a mobile ballot box in an apartment as members of an electoral commission wearing protective gear visit local residents during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
27 / 31
People flash the victory sign as they queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

People flash the victory sign as they queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
People flash the victory sign as they queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 31
People queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

People queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
People queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
Close
29 / 31
A man wearing a t-shirt with EU stars on and text reading "Europe", and historical Belarusian flag, wait outside the Belarusian embassy to cast his vote during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

A man wearing a t-shirt with EU stars on and text reading "Europe", and historical Belarusian flag, wait outside the Belarusian embassy to cast his vote during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A man wearing a t-shirt with EU stars on and text reading "Europe", and historical Belarusian flag, wait outside the Belarusian embassy to cast his vote during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland August 9, 2020 Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
Close
30 / 31
People queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
People queue outside the Belarusian embassy to cast their votes during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Next Slideshows

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.

Aug 09 2020
Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut

Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut

Residents of Beirut sift through the rubble after a blast wave devastated the city, killing at least 154 people and pushing up to 250,000 from their homes.

Aug 07 2020
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Aug 07 2020
Who will be Biden's running mate?

Who will be Biden's running mate?

Here are the contenders likely under consideration to become Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's potential vice president, according to people...

Aug 07 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Lebanese protest government as anger over Beirut blast grows

Lebanese protest government as anger over Beirut blast grows

Lebanese protesters call for their politicians to resign and be punished for negligence they say led to last week's blast, the biggest ever to hit Beirut, that killed 158 people and injured more than 6,000, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.

Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut

Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut

Residents of Beirut sift through the rubble after a blast wave devastated the city, killing at least 154 people and pushing up to 250,000 from their homes.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports resume with empty stands

Sports resume with empty stands

As countries ease out of lockdown, sports leagues restart play with empty stands as well as testing and social distancing for athletes, staff and media.

Who will be Biden's running mate?

Who will be Biden's running mate?

Here are the contenders likely under consideration to become Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's potential vice president, according to people familiar with the process.

'No Drama Llama' offers comfort at Portland anti-racism protests

'No Drama Llama' offers comfort at Portland anti-racism protests

In Portland, where anti-racism protests have sometimes turned violent, Caesar the llama blesses demonstrators and law enforcement with soothing hugs.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

As countries around the world continue to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic and how to safely reopen after lockdowns, public and private spaces are changing, in some cases dramatically. Here are a few examples of our world reconfigured to allow for social distancing.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast