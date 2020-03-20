Edition:
Belgians under lockdown share their prized possessions

Resident Laurent Lanthier and his son Robin, 12, pose behind the window of their home with toilet paper and a game controller, objects significant to them during a coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Francoise and her son Denis pose on their balcony with a stethoscope and a book. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Anne-Sophie Devos and her twin daughters Florine and Camille, 18, pose with artwork and their cat. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Cathou and her children Louise and Romain pose with a laptop, phone and a gaming controller. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Fernando and his children Enzo, 10, and Louna, 7, pose on their balcony with a phone, tablet and game controller. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Boris and and his daughter Ida, 4, share artwork and a toy. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
William shows off his bicycle. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Christine and Yves pose with their children Robin and Fanny with headphones and drumsticks. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Frederic and her daughter Victoria, 11, show off headphones and a tablet. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
