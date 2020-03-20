Belgians under lockdown share their prized possessions

Resident Laurent Lanthier and his son Robin, 12, pose behind the window of their home with toilet paper and a game controller, objects significant to them during a coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the...more

Resident Laurent Lanthier and his son Robin, 12, pose behind the window of their home with toilet paper and a game controller, objects significant to them during a coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

