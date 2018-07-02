Belgium 3 - Japan 2
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Belgium's Vincent Kompany, Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier celebrate after the match as Japan's Gen Shoji and Yuya Osako look dejected. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Japan fan reacts after their loss to Belgium. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan's Eiji Kawashima after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Belgium's Nacer Chadli scores their third goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal with Michy Batshuayi and team mates. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Gen Shoji looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini scores their second goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Belgium's Vincent Kompany in action with Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini scores their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Takashi Inui scores their second goal past Belgium's Thibaut Courtois. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan's Takashi Inui celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan's Takashi Inui celebrates scoring their second goal with Makoto Hasebe. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Japan's Genki Haraguchi celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates as Belgium's Romelu Lukaku looks dejected. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with Japan's Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki and Hiroki Sakai. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with Japan's Gaku Shibasaki. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Japan fan after the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Japan's Takashi Inui after the match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Belgium's Nacer Chadli and Jan Vertonghen celebrate as Japan's Hiroki Sakai looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
