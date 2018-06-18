Belgium 3 - Panama 0
Belgium's Dries Mertens in action with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez and Erick Davis. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their third goal past Panama's Jaime Penedo. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Panama fans during the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with Panama's Michael Amir Murillo. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Panama's Jaime Penedo picks the ball out of the net after conceding their first goal scored by Belgium's Dries Mertens. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Belgium's Dedryck Boyata in action with Panama's Blas Perez. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku in action with Panama's Fidel Escobar and Erick Davis. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal with Dries Mertens. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with Panama's Michael Amir Murillo. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Belgium's Dries Mertens celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their third goal. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgium's Dries Mertens scores their first goal. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgium players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
