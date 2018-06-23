Edition:
Belgium 5 - Tunisia 2

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their fifth goal with team mates. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri scores their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Belgium's Eden Hazard scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tunisia's Saif-Eddine Khaoui and Anice Badri in action with Belgium's Eden Hazard. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium's Eden Hazard in action before scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their fifth goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium's Eden Hazard scores their fourth goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku in action with Tunisia's Yassine Meriah. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their fifth goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with team mates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores their fifth goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tunisia's Dylan Bronn is taken off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri during the match. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez looks on as Youri Tielemans prepares to come on as a substitute. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their fourth goal as Tunisia's Yohan Benalouane reacts. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Belgium's Eden Hazard in action with Tunisia's Saif-Eddine Khaoui. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez gestures during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Belgium's Eden Hazard is brought down inside the penalty area by Tunisia's Syam Ben Youssef. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Belgium's Eden Hazard scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A general view before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

