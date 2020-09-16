Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 15, 2020

Belgium's crown princess starts military school

Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth, 18, takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020. Belgian Royal Palace/Bas Bogaerts/Handout via REUTERS

