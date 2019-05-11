Edition:
United States
Fri May 10, 2019

Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday

National Park Service volunteers and others re-enact Andrew J. Russell's 1869 "Champagne Toast" photo on the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, Utah, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

National Park Service volunteers and others re-enact Andrew J. Russell's 1869 "Champagne Toast" photo on the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, Utah, May 10, 2019.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
National Park Service volunteers and others re-enact Andrew J. Russell's 1869 "Champagne Toast" photo on the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, Utah, May 10, 2019.
Performers play the roles of Chinese and Irish workers during a historical re-enactment. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Performers play the roles of Chinese and Irish workers during a historical re-enactment.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Performers play the roles of Chinese and Irish workers during a historical re-enactment.
A volunteer railroad fireman for the National Park Service, Patrick Tomany from Brigham City leans out of a replica of the historic Jupiter steam locomotive. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A volunteer railroad fireman for the National Park Service, Patrick Tomany from Brigham City leans out of a replica of the historic Jupiter steam locomotive.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A volunteer railroad fireman for the National Park Service, Patrick Tomany from Brigham City leans out of a replica of the historic Jupiter steam locomotive.
Descendants of Chinese Transcontinental Railroad workers and other members of the Chinese American community gather for a photo. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Descendants of Chinese Transcontinental Railroad workers and other members of the Chinese American community gather for a photo.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Descendants of Chinese Transcontinental Railroad workers and other members of the Chinese American community gather for a photo.
Heidi McCord, of Kerrville, Texas, shows off her nail paint inspired by the Union Pacific Railroad logo. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Heidi McCord, of Kerrville, Texas, shows off her nail paint inspired by the Union Pacific Railroad logo.

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Heidi McCord, of Kerrville, Texas, shows off her nail paint inspired by the Union Pacific Railroad logo.
Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Performers present the musical "As One.". REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Performers present the musical "As One."

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Performers present the musical "As One."
Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Professional model railroad builder Daniel Smith, 47, of Salinas, California, wears railroad pins. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Professional model railroad builder Daniel Smith, 47, of Salinas, California, wears railroad pins.

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Professional model railroad builder Daniel Smith, 47, of Salinas, California, wears railroad pins.
A replica of the historic No. 119 steam locomotive rolls across Promontory Summit. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A replica of the historic No. 119 steam locomotive rolls across Promontory Summit.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A replica of the historic No. 119 steam locomotive rolls across Promontory Summit.
A man walks past a replica of the historic Jupiter steam locomotive. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A man walks past a replica of the historic Jupiter steam locomotive.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A man walks past a replica of the historic Jupiter steam locomotive.
Writer Connie Young Yu a descendant of a Chinese Transcontinental Railroad worker speaks. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Writer Connie Young Yu a descendant of a Chinese Transcontinental Railroad worker speaks.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Writer Connie Young Yu a descendant of a Chinese Transcontinental Railroad worker speaks.
Fred Baney, 73, of Salt Lake City, wears a hat decorated with railroad pins. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Fred Baney, 73, of Salt Lake City, wears a hat decorated with railroad pins.

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Fred Baney, 73, of Salt Lake City, wears a hat decorated with railroad pins.
People watch as replicas of the historic Jupiter and No. 119 steam locomotives meet. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People watch as replicas of the historic Jupiter and No. 119 steam locomotives meet.

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
People watch as replicas of the historic Jupiter and No. 119 steam locomotives meet.
Bob Lucas (C), 75, of Folsom, California, takes photos of historic steam locomotives. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Bob Lucas (C), 75, of Folsom, California, takes photos of historic steam locomotives.

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Bob Lucas (C), 75, of Folsom, California, takes photos of historic steam locomotives.
The historic Living Legend No. 844 steam locomotive idles. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

The historic Living Legend No. 844 steam locomotive idles.

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
The historic Living Legend No. 844 steam locomotive idles.
Bode Bond, 2, of Ogden, visits a historic train with his parents, Kourtney Bond and Bryan Bond. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Bode Bond, 2, of Ogden, visits a historic train with his parents, Kourtney Bond and Bryan Bond.

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Bode Bond, 2, of Ogden, visits a historic train with his parents, Kourtney Bond and Bryan Bond.
