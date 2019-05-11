Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday
National Park Service volunteers and others re-enact Andrew J. Russell's 1869 "Champagne Toast" photo on the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Promontory, Utah, May 10,...more
Performers play the roles of Chinese and Irish workers during a historical re-enactment. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A volunteer railroad fireman for the National Park Service, Patrick Tomany from Brigham City leans out of a replica of the historic Jupiter steam locomotive. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Descendants of Chinese Transcontinental Railroad workers and other members of the Chinese American community gather for a photo. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Heidi McCord, of Kerrville, Texas, shows off her nail paint inspired by the Union Pacific Railroad logo. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Performers present the musical "As One.". REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Performers pretend to drive the final spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Professional model railroad builder Daniel Smith, 47, of Salinas, California, wears railroad pins. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A replica of the historic No. 119 steam locomotive rolls across Promontory Summit. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A man walks past a replica of the historic Jupiter steam locomotive. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Writer Connie Young Yu a descendant of a Chinese Transcontinental Railroad worker speaks. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Fred Baney, 73, of Salt Lake City, wears a hat decorated with railroad pins. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People watch as replicas of the historic Jupiter and No. 119 steam locomotives meet. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Bob Lucas (C), 75, of Folsom, California, takes photos of historic steam locomotives. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
The historic Living Legend No. 844 steam locomotive idles. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Bode Bond, 2, of Ogden, visits a historic train with his parents, Kourtney Bond and Bryan Bond. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
