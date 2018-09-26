Beluga whale spotted in River Thames
A Beluga whale swims in the Thames near Gravesendest of London. The Beluga whale spotted in London's River Thames surfaced again on Wednesday near the British capital, hundreds of miles from its normal Arctic habitat. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The white cetacean, which feeds on fish, squid and crabs, was first spotted on Tuesday and surfaced near Gravesend, Kent on the southern side of the estuary, television footage showed. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The last sighting of Beluga whales in UK waters was in 2015 when they were spotted off northeastern England near the Northumberland coastline, but they left shortly afterwards. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Belugas, which can grow up to 5.5 metres (18 feet) long, spend most of their time off the coasts of Alaska, Canada and Russia, though they often travel great distances in search of food. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Beluga whale swims in the River Thames near Gravesend, east of London, on Wednesday. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Beluga whale swims in the River Thames near Gravesend, east of London, on Wednesday. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A beluga whale breeches near a buoy on the River Thames near Gravesend east of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A beluga whale breeches on the River Thames near Gravesend on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People look from the river bank after a beluga whale was spotted in the River Thames on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A beluga whale breeches on the River Thames on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A beluga whale breeches near a buoy on the River Thames on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Transgender woman runs for Brazil state legislature
Mother, teacher and pastor Alexya Salvador hopes to add one more title to her name: Sao Paulo state congresswoman.
Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly
President Donald Trump addresses the 193-member body of the United Nations.
Sentencing for Bill Cosby
Comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inventor debuts flying car drone
An inventor unveils what he calls a flying sports car in the Philippines.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Transgender woman runs for Brazil state legislature
Mother, teacher and pastor Alexya Salvador hopes to add one more title to her name: Sao Paulo state congresswoman.
World's largest fleet of model aircraft
Michael Kelly shows off his collection of diecast model aircraft, the world's largest, at its unveiling at Shannon airport in Ireland.
Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly
President Donald Trump addresses the 193-member body of the United Nations.
Sentencing for Bill Cosby
Comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman.