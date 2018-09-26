Edition:
Wed Sep 26, 2018

Beluga whale spotted in River Thames

A Beluga whale swims in the Thames near Gravesendest of London. The Beluga whale spotted in London's River Thames surfaced again on Wednesday near the British capital, hundreds of miles from its normal Arctic habitat. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The white cetacean, which feeds on fish, squid and crabs, was first spotted on Tuesday and surfaced near Gravesend, Kent on the southern side of the estuary, television footage showed. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The last sighting of Beluga whales in UK waters was in 2015 when they were spotted off northeastern England near the Northumberland coastline, but they left shortly afterwards. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Belugas, which can grow up to 5.5 metres (18 feet) long, spend most of their time off the coasts of Alaska, Canada and Russia, though they often travel great distances in search of food. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A Beluga whale swims in the River Thames near Gravesend, east of London, on Wednesday. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A Beluga whale swims in the River Thames near Gravesend, east of London, on Wednesday. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A beluga whale breeches near a buoy on the River Thames near Gravesend east of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A beluga whale breeches on the River Thames near Gravesend on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People look from the river bank after a beluga whale was spotted in the River Thames on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A beluga whale breeches on the River Thames on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A beluga whale breeches near a buoy on the River Thames on Tuesday. REUTERS/Toby Melville

