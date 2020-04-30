Berlin's battle scars linger 75 years after Nazi defeat
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. Germany has been forced to...more
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Geschwister-Scholl-Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. Facades in the centre are disfigured by bullet holes and shell...more
The ruins of Anhalter Bahnhof railway station destroyed in the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. The Battle of Berlin, in which Red Army...more
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the foundation of the Victory Column in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. Germans fought on even after Hitler committed suicide on April 30 and the...more
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Original bits of graffiti with names and dates left by the Red Army soldiers in the last days of World War Two in 1945 are pictured on walls inside the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. Vivid reminders of the battle still...more
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of a bunker, now used as exhibition space of Christian Boros' collection of contemporary art in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020....more
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Grosse Hamburger Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the granite bowl at Lustgarten square in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Martin-Gropius Bau exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Villa Parey in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Martin-Gropius Bau exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Grosse Hamburger Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
