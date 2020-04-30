Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 30, 2020 | 10:15am EDT

Berlin's battle scars linger 75 years after Nazi defeat

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. Germany has been forced to cancel public events to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe but Berliners need no ceremonies to remember their downfall - the scars of war are all around them. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. Germany has been forced to...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. Germany has been forced to cancel public events to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe but Berliners need no ceremonies to remember their downfall - the scars of war are all around them. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Geschwister-Scholl-Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. Facades in the centre are disfigured by bullet holes and shell damage, a reminder that Hitler's Third Reich ended in devastating defeat, not the liberation it is hailed as today. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Geschwister-Scholl-Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. Facades in the centre are disfigured by bullet holes and shell...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Geschwister-Scholl-Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. Facades in the centre are disfigured by bullet holes and shell damage, a reminder that Hitler's Third Reich ended in devastating defeat, not the liberation it is hailed as today. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 17
The ruins of Anhalter Bahnhof railway station destroyed in the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. The Battle of Berlin, in which Red Army tanks, artillery and infantry fought their way forward street by street in April and May 1945, reduced the Nazi capital to rubble. It was one of the war's bloodiest battles. Including assaults to encircle Berlin from Seelow and Halbe, more than a quarter of a million people died, say historians, although estimates vary and bodies are found every year. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The ruins of Anhalter Bahnhof railway station destroyed in the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. The Battle of Berlin, in which Red Army...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
The ruins of Anhalter Bahnhof railway station destroyed in the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. The Battle of Berlin, in which Red Army tanks, artillery and infantry fought their way forward street by street in April and May 1945, reduced the Nazi capital to rubble. It was one of the war's bloodiest battles. Including assaults to encircle Berlin from Seelow and Halbe, more than a quarter of a million people died, say historians, although estimates vary and bodies are found every year. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the foundation of the Victory Column in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. Germans fought on even after Hitler committed suicide on April 30 and the Berlin garrison surrendered on May 2. It took until May 8 for German generals to capitulate. "In 1945, not all Germans felt happy. For many it was a catastrophe," said Joerg Morré, director of the German-Russian museum at Karlshorst where the unconditional surrender was signed. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the foundation of the Victory Column in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. Germans fought on even after Hitler committed suicide on April 30 and the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the foundation of the Victory Column in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. Germans fought on even after Hitler committed suicide on April 30 and the Berlin garrison surrendered on May 2. It took until May 8 for German generals to capitulate. "In 1945, not all Germans felt happy. For many it was a catastrophe," said Joerg Morré, director of the German-Russian museum at Karlshorst where the unconditional surrender was signed. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 17
Original bits of graffiti with names and dates left by the Red Army soldiers in the last days of World War Two in 1945 are pictured on walls inside the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. Vivid reminders of the battle still disfigure Berlin buildings, offering evidence of fierce fighting. Traces of the battle range from obscene graffiti scrawled on walls inside the Reichstag by victorious Red Army soldiers to damaged facades of city museums, bunkers and bridges. "People living here are aware of this but they don't see it as being particularly relevant," said tour guide Nick Jackson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Original bits of graffiti with names and dates left by the Red Army soldiers in the last days of World War Two in 1945 are pictured on walls inside the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. Vivid reminders of the battle still...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Original bits of graffiti with names and dates left by the Red Army soldiers in the last days of World War Two in 1945 are pictured on walls inside the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. Vivid reminders of the battle still disfigure Berlin buildings, offering evidence of fierce fighting. Traces of the battle range from obscene graffiti scrawled on walls inside the Reichstag by victorious Red Army soldiers to damaged facades of city museums, bunkers and bridges. "People living here are aware of this but they don't see it as being particularly relevant," said tour guide Nick Jackson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Am Kupfergraben street in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of a bunker, now used as exhibition space of Christian Boros' collection of contemporary art in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of a bunker, now used as exhibition space of Christian Boros' collection of contemporary art in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of a bunker, now used as exhibition space of Christian Boros' collection of contemporary art in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Grosse Hamburger Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Grosse Hamburger Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Grosse Hamburger Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the granite bowl at Lustgarten square in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the granite bowl at Lustgarten square in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the granite bowl at Lustgarten square in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Martin-Gropius Bau exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Martin-Gropius Bau exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Martin-Gropius Bau exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade of a restaurant near S-Bahn commuter train at Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Villa Parey in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Villa Parey in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Villa Parey in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Martin-Gropius Bau exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Martin-Gropius Bau exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are seen on the facade of Martin-Gropius Bau exhibition hall in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 17
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Grosse Hamburger Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Grosse Hamburger Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bullet holes and traces caused by shrapnel from the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured on a facade at Grosse Hamburger Strasse street in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Britain hails 'Captain Tom' on 100th birthday

Britain hails 'Captain Tom' on 100th birthday

Next Slideshows

Britain hails 'Captain Tom' on 100th birthday

Britain hails 'Captain Tom' on 100th birthday

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, celebrated his 100th birthday on...

9:00am EDT
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

7:18am EDT
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus crisis appears to be subsiding in New York City, where a third of all U.S. deaths occurred.

Apr 29 2020
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Apr 29 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Britain hails 'Captain Tom' on 100th birthday

Britain hails 'Captain Tom' on 100th birthday

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday with a promotion, military flypasts and a message from the prime minister.

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus crisis appears to be subsiding in New York City, where a third of all U.S. deaths occurred.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Long lines at food banks across U.S.

Long lines at food banks across U.S.

Long lines form at food banks across America as the U.S. economy contracts at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession.

Ramadan in a pandemic

Ramadan in a pandemic

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.

Italian restaurant owner and his family grapple with lockdown

Italian restaurant owner and his family grapple with lockdown

Inside the Perrini family home in Cisternino, as they contend with Italy's strict lockdown measures, two young daughters studying at home and managing three restaurants and a bar that can't fully open until June 1.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast