Berlin's battle scars linger 75 years after Nazi defeat

The ruins of Anhalter Bahnhof railway station destroyed in the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. The Battle of Berlin, in which Red Army...more

The ruins of Anhalter Bahnhof railway station destroyed in the Battle of Berlin in World War Two are pictured, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. The Battle of Berlin, in which Red Army tanks, artillery and infantry fought their way forward street by street in April and May 1945, reduced the Nazi capital to rubble. It was one of the war's bloodiest battles. Including assaults to encircle Berlin from Seelow and Halbe, more than a quarter of a million people died, say historians, although estimates vary and bodies are found every year. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close