Pictures | Sun Oct 20, 2019 | 3:25pm EDT

Bernie Sanders draws thousands in comeback rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduces Bernie Sanders during the "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in the Queens Borough of New York, October 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
