Bernie Sanders draws thousands in comeback rally
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduces Bernie Sanders during the "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in the Queens Borough of New York, October 19. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Bernie Sanders arrives at Queensbridge Park in the Queens Borough of New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrives. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduces Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An audience member becomes emotional as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Bernie Sanders addresses attendees. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Bernie Sanders arrives in the Queens Borough of New York. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
