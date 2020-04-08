Edition:
Wed Apr 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders addresses a news conference in Burlington, Vermont, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Bernie Sanders takes part in a FOX News Town Hall with co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Detroit, Michigan, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders points past Biden during the Democratic candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in Chicago, Illinois, March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in St Louis, Missouri, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks during a Get Out the Early Vote campaign rally in Santa Ana, California, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Bernie Sanders watches a screen showing election results during his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Bernie Sanders addresses supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Elizabeth Warren laughs with Bernie Sanders during the Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a campaign rally at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Bernie Sanders is joined by Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Bernie Sanders gives a fist bump to people in the audience at the end of a campaign town hall event in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Bernie Sanders peers out of a doorway before taking the stage at the Presidential Candidate Forum hosted by NALEO at Telemundo Center in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Bernie Sanders carries a sign with striking United Auto Workers (UAW) in Hamtramck, Michigan, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a Sanders doll during the first campaign rally after the Nevada Caucus in the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Bernie Sanders waits with civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson before an endorsement at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders walk arm-in-arm with local African-American leaders during the Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day Parade in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Supporter Nicolas Wiggins, 24, of Puyallup attends a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks with Bernie Sanders after the seventh Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Bernie Sanders departs after he and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders voted in the Vermont primary at their polling place in Burlington, Vermont, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Cynthia Rifi, 55, takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Boston, Massachusetts, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Bernie Sanders smiles as he speaks to supporters about being declared the winner of the Nevada Democratic Caucus during a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Bernie Sanders react as law enforcement officers wrestle with a supporter of President Donald Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders and other relatives as he speaks at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Columbia, South Carolina, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
