Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders addresses a news conference in Burlington, Vermont, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders takes part in a FOX News Town Hall with co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Detroit, Michigan, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Vice President Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders points past Biden during the Democratic candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in Chicago, Illinois, March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in St Louis, Missouri, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks during a Get Out the Early Vote campaign rally in Santa Ana, California, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernie Sanders watches a screen showing election results during his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bernie Sanders addresses supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Elizabeth Warren laughs with Bernie Sanders during the Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a campaign rally at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Bernie Sanders is joined by Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bernie Sanders gives a fist bump to people in the audience at the end of a campaign town hall event in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago
Bernie Sanders peers out of a doorway before taking the stage at the Presidential Candidate Forum hosted by NALEO at Telemundo Center in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders carries a sign with striking United Auto Workers (UAW) in Hamtramck, Michigan, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a Sanders doll during the first campaign rally after the Nevada Caucus in the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Bernie Sanders waits with civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson before an endorsement at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders walk arm-in-arm with local African-American leaders during the Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day Parade in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Supporter Nicolas Wiggins, 24, of Puyallup attends a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Elizabeth Warren speaks with Bernie Sanders after the seventh Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bernie Sanders departs after he and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders voted in the Vermont primary at their polling place in Burlington, Vermont, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cynthia Rifi, 55, takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Boston, Massachusetts, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bernie Sanders smiles as he speaks to supporters about being declared the winner of the Nevada Democratic Caucus during a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders react as law enforcement officers wrestle with a supporter of President Donald Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders and other relatives as he speaks at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Columbia, South Carolina, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown
The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, infecting more than 50,000 people and killing 2,500, has ended its lockdown after more than two months.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Spectacular views of the pink supermoon
The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that...
MORE IN PICTURES
China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown
The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, infecting more than 50,000 people and killing 2,500, has ended its lockdown after more than two months.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Spectacular views of the pink supermoon
The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls
Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern state's presidential primary and local elections moved ahead despite mounting fears about the coronavirus outbreak.
Sending a message in the coronavirus pandemic
People share messages of encouragement, advice and caution with handmade signs, murals and advertisements during the coronavirus pandemic.
Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.