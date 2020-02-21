Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 12:25pm EST

Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Cynthia Rifi, 55, canvasses for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. "When I first was thinking about canvassing, my biggest dilemma was I have to have time to ride my horses, get them exercise, get them out on trail, how am I going to do both? And then I kind of looked around where I live and I thought, 'Ah hah, I'll canvas on horseback." said Rifi. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi, 55, canvasses for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. "When I first was thinking about canvassing, my biggest dilemma was I have to have time to ride my...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi, 55, canvasses for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. "When I first was thinking about canvassing, my biggest dilemma was I have to have time to ride my horses, get them exercise, get them out on trail, how am I going to do both? And then I kind of looked around where I live and I thought, 'Ah hah, I'll canvas on horseback." said Rifi. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
1 / 19
Cynthia Rifi, brushes her horse Sebastian before canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi, brushes her horse Sebastian before canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi, brushes her horse Sebastian before canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
2 / 19
Cynthia Rifi prepares her horse, Sebastian, to canvass Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi prepares her horse, Sebastian, to canvass Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi prepares her horse, Sebastian, to canvass Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
3 / 19
Cynthia Rifi prepares her horse, Sebastian, to canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi prepares her horse, Sebastian, to canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi prepares her horse, Sebastian, to canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
4 / 19
Cynthia Rifi greets her animals after canvassing for Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi greets her animals after canvassing for Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi greets her animals after canvassing for Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
5 / 19
Cynthia Rifi and her horse Sebastian leave their home to canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi and her horse Sebastian leave their home to canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi and her horse Sebastian leave their home to canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
6 / 19
Cynthia Rifi and her horse, Sebastian, canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi and her horse, Sebastian, canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi and her horse, Sebastian, canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
7 / 19
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
8 / 19
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
9 / 19
Brittnee Meechan canvasses in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Brittnee Meechan canvasses in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Brittnee Meechan canvasses in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
10 / 19
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
11 / 19
Cynthia Rifi speaks to Aisha Soofi, a Bernie Sanders organizer after Rifi and her horse Sebastian canvassed for Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi speaks to Aisha Soofi, a Bernie Sanders organizer after Rifi and her horse Sebastian canvassed for Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi speaks to Aisha Soofi, a Bernie Sanders organizer after Rifi and her horse Sebastian canvassed for Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
12 / 19
Cynthia Rifi wears a Bernie Sanders T-shirt while she canvasses for him in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi wears a Bernie Sanders T-shirt while she canvasses for him in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi wears a Bernie Sanders T-shirt while she canvasses for him in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
13 / 19
Cynthia Rifi takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
14 / 19
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
15 / 19
Brittnee Meechan canvasses for Bernie Sanders with her stepmother Cynthia Rifi and Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Brittnee Meechan canvasses for Bernie Sanders with her stepmother Cynthia Rifi and Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Brittnee Meechan canvasses for Bernie Sanders with her stepmother Cynthia Rifi and Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
16 / 19
Cynthia Rifi takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
17 / 19
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi s horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi s horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi s horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
18 / 19
Cynthia Rifi canvasses for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi canvasses for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi canvasses for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter

Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter

Next Slideshows

Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter

Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter

Families fleeing air strikes and advancing troops in Syria's Idlib province are sleeping rough in streets and olive groves, and burning toxic bundles of rubbish...

Feb 13 2020
Postcards from Antarctica

Postcards from Antarctica

Images from the southernmost continent, which recorded its hottest temperature ever of 64.94 degrees Fahrenheit last week.

Feb 12 2020
Thousands of Valentines for WWII veteran

Thousands of Valentines for WWII veteran

William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine's Day this year like never before,...

Feb 12 2020
Standard poodle Siba wins best in show at Westminster Dog Show

Standard poodle Siba wins best in show at Westminster Dog Show

A standard poodle named Siba was crowned "Best in Show" at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, taking home the grand prize in the most...

Feb 12 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Iran votes

Iran votes

Iranians vote in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear program and growing discontent at home.

Iran gears up for election

Iran gears up for election

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Friday, a vote seen as a litmus test of the popularity of the clerical establishment amid growing isolation on the global stage and discontent at home over economic hardships.

Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in the German town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, prosecutors said.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.

Residents protest coronavirus evacuees quarantined in Ukraine

Residents protest coronavirus evacuees quarantined in Ukraine

Residents in central Ukraine protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there is no danger.

Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast