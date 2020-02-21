Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback
Cynthia Rifi, 55, canvasses for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. "When I first was thinking about canvassing, my biggest dilemma was I have to have time to ride my...more
Cynthia Rifi, brushes her horse Sebastian before canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi prepares her horse, Sebastian, to canvass Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi prepares her horse, Sebastian, to canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi greets her animals after canvassing for Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi and her horse Sebastian leave their home to canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi and her horse, Sebastian, canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Brittnee Meechan canvasses in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi speaks to Aisha Soofi, a Bernie Sanders organizer after Rifi and her horse Sebastian canvassed for Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi wears a Bernie Sanders T-shirt while she canvasses for him in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Brittnee Meechan canvasses for Bernie Sanders with her stepmother Cynthia Rifi and Rifi's horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi takes a portrait with her horse, Sebastian, after canvassing for Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi and her stepdaughter Brittnee Meechan canvass for Bernie Sanders with Rifi s horse Sebastian in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Cynthia Rifi canvasses for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
