Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Cynthia Rifi, 55, canvasses for Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. "When I first was thinking about canvassing, my biggest dilemma was I have to have time to ride my horses, get them exercise, get them out on trail, how am I going to do both? And then I kind of looked around where I live and I thought, 'Ah hah, I'll canvas on horseback." said Rifi. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

