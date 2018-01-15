Best of Australian Open
Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts during a news conference after losing her match. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a shot against Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria recovers after stretching for a ball against Dennis Novak of Austria. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Dustin Brown of Germany in action against Pedro Sousa of Portugal. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A supporter of Yuichi Sugita of Japan watches the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Yuichi Sugita of Japan celebrates after winning the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a shot against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Matthew Ebden reacts after winning a point against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Matthew Ebden of Australia signs autographs after winning his match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark laughs as her hair is caught in the racquet during a practice session. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Rafael Nadal of Spain and Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic share a laugh after Nadal won the match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Samantha Stosur of Australia serves to Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after missing a shot against Kevin King of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Venus Williams of the U.S. Belinda Bencic of Switzerland shake hands after Bencic won their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The court is wiped during a rain delay before the match between John Isner of the U.S. and Matthew Ebden of Australia. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/David Gray
Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs after winning the match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates winning the match against Quentin Halys of France. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark shakes hands with Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania after winning their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past his coach Andre Agassi during a practice session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Zhang Shuai of China and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. shake hands after Zhang won their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a shot to Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia gets up after stretching for a shot from Francesca Schiavone of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Spectators take cover from the rain in the stands. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Zhang Shuai of China hits a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A tennis fan is pictured at the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/Edgar Su
