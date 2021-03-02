Best of Banksy

Edition:
People stand in front of a suspected new mural by artist Banksy on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Visitors take photographs of the 'replica separation barrier' created by Banksy as it stands on display at the Palestine tourist stand at the World Trade Fair at in London, November 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
A woman photographs herself with a piece of street art attributed to Banksy titled "The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum" after it was defaced in an alleyway in Bristol, western England, October 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England, April 2014. British media have attributed the work to Banksy. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 16, 2014
Graffiti attributed to Banksy on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden, London, December 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
A large mural depicting the EU flag being chipped away and attributed to Banksy at the Port of Dover in south east Britain, December 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2018
A mural depicting a migrant child wearing a lifejacket and holding a pink flare attributed to Banksy along a canal in a Venice, Italy, May 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Graffiti attributed to Banksy at the site where hundreds of Extinction Rebellion climate protestors camped recently, at Marble Arch in London, April 2019.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
A work attributed to Banksy in the form of a billboard, on a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, December 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2011
Employees of the Frieden Burda museum put Banksy's partially shredded artwork "Love is in the bin" in place at the museum in Baden Baden, Germany, February 2019.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
A work of graffiti attributed to Banksy on the wall of a shop in Ashton Road near Bristol City's Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, Britain, September 2018. Action Images/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2018
School children sit in a row in front of a mural attributed to Banksy painted on the outside of a classroom at the Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol, Britain, June 2016.    REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A pedestrian passes graffiti art attributed to Banksy on a wall in north London, September 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2009
An animatronic chicken watches two robot chicken nuggets in a New York window art installation by Banksy, October 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2008
Sotheby's staff remove ladders after posing for a photograph with Banksy's 'Devolved Parliament' in London, September 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A rock formation attributed to Banksy in the Queens borough of New York City, October 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
A mural attributed to Banks in Marsh Lane in Bristol, Britain, February 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting attributed to Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2010
A Palestinian boy looks at an image painted by Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 2007. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
A bike sits next to a mural attributed to Banksy in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2013
A man stands near a mural entitled 'Aachoo!!' attributed to Banksy in Totterdown, Bristol, Britain, December 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
A work attributed to Banksy in Rothesay Avenue, Nottingham, Britain, October 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A mural attributed to Banksy on a wall in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, February 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A mural attributed to Banksy, which his website calls "Bronx Zoo (at Yankee Stadium)", outside Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City, October 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2013
A dog urinates on a work attributed to Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
Graffiti attributed to Banksy on a wall next to a CCTV camera in central London, November 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2008
A man jokingly poses with a work attributed to Banksyin New York, October 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2013
People wearing protective face masks walk past an artwork titled "Well Hung Lover", painted by Banksy, after new nationwide restrictions were announced amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bristol, Britain, November 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Graffiti by Banksy on the Louise Michel, a migrant search and rescue ship operating in the Mediterranean and financed by Banksy, August 2020. MV Louise Michel/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
A seaside "funfair" is seen behind a wall in Weston-super-Mare, southwest England, August 2015. Local media reported that the creation was a "dystopian" theme park created by Banksy. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
An installation attributed to Banksy in the Bronx section of New York, October 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
A woman walks past a painting attributed to Banksy in the Chinatown section of San Francisco, California, May 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2010
Artwork attributed to Banksy on a wall during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 2010.   REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2010
Graffiti art attributed to Banksy on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden, London, December 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
A woman walks past some graffiti art on a building in the Stokes Croft area of Bristol, southwest England, September 2009.    REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2009
A man walks past a graffiti attributed to Banksy at Exmouth Market in London, May 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2007
A child poses for a photo under artwork attributed to Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
