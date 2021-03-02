Best of Banksy
People stand in front of a suspected new mural by artist Banksy on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Visitors take photographs of the 'replica separation barrier' created by Banksy as it stands on display at the Palestine tourist stand at the World Trade Fair at in London, November 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A woman photographs herself with a piece of street art attributed to Banksy titled "The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum" after it was defaced in an alleyway in Bristol, western England, October 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England, April 2014. British media have attributed the work to Banksy. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Graffiti attributed to Banksy on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden, London, December 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A large mural depicting the EU flag being chipped away and attributed to Banksy at the Port of Dover in south east Britain, December 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A mural depicting a migrant child wearing a lifejacket and holding a pink flare attributed to Banksy along a canal in a Venice, Italy, May 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Graffiti attributed to Banksy at the site where hundreds of Extinction Rebellion climate protestors camped recently, at Marble Arch in London, April 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A work attributed to Banksy in the form of a billboard, on a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, December 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Employees of the Frieden Burda museum put Banksy's partially shredded artwork "Love is in the bin" in place at the museum in Baden Baden, Germany, February 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A work of graffiti attributed to Banksy on the wall of a shop in Ashton Road near Bristol City's Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, Britain, September 2018. Action Images/Carl Recine
School children sit in a row in front of a mural attributed to Banksy painted on the outside of a classroom at the Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol, Britain, June 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A pedestrian passes graffiti art attributed to Banksy on a wall in north London, September 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An animatronic chicken watches two robot chicken nuggets in a New York window art installation by Banksy, October 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sotheby's staff remove ladders after posing for a photograph with Banksy's 'Devolved Parliament' in London, September 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A rock formation attributed to Banksy in the Queens borough of New York City, October 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A mural attributed to Banks in Marsh Lane in Bristol, Britain, February 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting attributed to Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Palestinian boy looks at an image painted by Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, December 2007. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A bike sits next to a mural attributed to Banksy in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man stands near a mural entitled 'Aachoo!!' attributed to Banksy in Totterdown, Bristol, Britain, December 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A work attributed to Banksy in Rothesay Avenue, Nottingham, Britain, October 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A mural attributed to Banksy on a wall in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, February 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A mural attributed to Banksy, which his website calls "Bronx Zoo (at Yankee Stadium)", outside Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City, October 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dog urinates on a work attributed to Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Graffiti attributed to Banksy on a wall next to a CCTV camera in central London, November 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man jokingly poses with a work attributed to Banksyin New York, October 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People wearing protective face masks walk past an artwork titled "Well Hung Lover", painted by Banksy, after new nationwide restrictions were announced amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bristol, Britain, November 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Graffiti by Banksy on the Louise Michel, a migrant search and rescue ship operating in the Mediterranean and financed by Banksy, August 2020. MV Louise Michel/REUTERS TV
A seaside "funfair" is seen behind a wall in Weston-super-Mare, southwest England, August 2015. Local media reported that the creation was a "dystopian" theme park created by Banksy. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An installation attributed to Banksy in the Bronx section of New York, October 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman walks past a painting attributed to Banksy in the Chinatown section of San Francisco, California, May 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Artwork attributed to Banksy on a wall during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Graffiti art attributed to Banksy on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden, London, December 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks past some graffiti art on a building in the Stokes Croft area of Bristol, southwest England, September 2009. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man walks past a graffiti attributed to Banksy at Exmouth Market in London, May 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A child poses for a photo under artwork attributed to Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins
The iconic Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats as New York restaurants reopen at 35% capacity.
Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas
Police fire gas and stun grenades at anti-coup protesters in Myaynigone, a neighborhood in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon.
Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers
Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, as victims described how their abductors had beaten and threatened to...
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Asylum seekers enter U.S. under revamped Biden policy
Asylum seekers under the Migrant Protection Protocols program enter the United States from Mexico to pursue their court cases as President Joe Biden begins efforts to revamp the U.S. immigration system.
Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins
The iconic Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats as New York restaurants reopen at 35% capacity.
Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas
Police fire gas and stun grenades at anti-coup protesters in Myaynigone, a neighborhood in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon.
Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers
Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, as victims described how their abductors had beaten and threatened to shoot them.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Protests continue after the bloodiest day since Myanmar military coup started
Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of protesters as Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared at a court hearing via video conferencing after the bloodiest day of protests since the Feb. 1 military coup.
Best of the Golden Globes
Red carpet and ceremony highlights from the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
Photos of the month: February
Our top photos from February 2020.
Trump fervor dominates CPAC
Former President Donald Trump hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run, attacked President Joe Biden, and repeated his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020 election at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.