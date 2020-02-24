Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 5:10pm EST

Best of Berlinale

Actor Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the movie Minamata during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Actor Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the movie Minamata during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Actor Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the movie Minamata during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
1 / 33
Hillary Clinton attends a photocall for the screening of the movie ''Hillary'', February 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Hillary Clinton attends a photocall for the screening of the movie ''Hillary'', February 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Hillary Clinton attends a photocall for the screening of the movie ''Hillary'', February 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 33
Actors Corinne Masiero and Blanche Gardin react as they attend a photocall to promote the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang

Actors Corinne Masiero and Blanche Gardin react as they attend a photocall to promote the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Actors Corinne Masiero and Blanche Gardin react as they attend a photocall to promote the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang
Close
3 / 33
Director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Siberia", February 24. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Siberia", February 24. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Siberia", February 24. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
4 / 33
Director Philippe Falardeau walks during the opening gala, February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Director Philippe Falardeau walks during the opening gala, February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Director Philippe Falardeau walks during the opening gala, February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
5 / 33
Sigourney Weaver signs autographs on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sigourney Weaver signs autographs on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Sigourney Weaver signs autographs on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 33
Director Matteo Garrone and actors Roberto Benigni and Federico Ielapi attend a photo call to promote the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi

Director Matteo Garrone and actors Roberto Benigni and Federico Ielapi attend a photo call to promote the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Director Matteo Garrone and actors Roberto Benigni and Federico Ielapi attend a photo call to promote the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi
Close
7 / 33
Director Gustave Kervern and actor Blanche Gardin pose as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Director Gustave Kervern and actor Blanche Gardin pose as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Director Gustave Kervern and actor Blanche Gardin pose as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
8 / 33
Actors Nina Hoss and Lars Eidinger attend a photocall to promote the movie "My Little Sister", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang

Actors Nina Hoss and Lars Eidinger attend a photocall to promote the movie "My Little Sister", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Actors Nina Hoss and Lars Eidinger attend a photocall to promote the movie "My Little Sister", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang
Close
9 / 33
Actor Corinne Masiero reacts during a news conference to promote the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang

Actor Corinne Masiero reacts during a news conference to promote the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Actor Corinne Masiero reacts during a news conference to promote the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang
Close
10 / 33
Actor Mawusi Tulani poses as she attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "All the Dead Ones", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Actor Mawusi Tulani poses as she attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "All the Dead Ones", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Actor Mawusi Tulani poses as she attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "All the Dead Ones", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
11 / 33
Actor Carolina Bianchi poses as she attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "All the Dead Ones", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Actor Carolina Bianchi poses as she attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "All the Dead Ones", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Actor Carolina Bianchi poses as she attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "All the Dead Ones", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
12 / 33
Actors Cosmo Jarvis and Dela Meskienyar pose as they attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Funny Face", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Actors Cosmo Jarvis and Dela Meskienyar pose as they attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Funny Face", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Actors Cosmo Jarvis and Dela Meskienyar pose as they attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Funny Face", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
13 / 33
Director Kitty Green and actor Julia Garner pose as they attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "The Assistant", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Director Kitty Green and actor Julia Garner pose as they attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "The Assistant", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Director Kitty Green and actor Julia Garner pose as they attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "The Assistant", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
14 / 33
Actor Roberto Benigni reacts as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Actor Roberto Benigni reacts as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Actor Roberto Benigni reacts as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
15 / 33
Actors Paula Beer and Franz Rogowski attend a photocall to promote the movie "Undine", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi

Actors Paula Beer and Franz Rogowski attend a photocall to promote the movie "Undine", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Actors Paula Beer and Franz Rogowski attend a photocall to promote the movie "Undine", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi
Close
16 / 33
Actor Roberto Begnini speaks during the news conference to promote the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi

Actor Roberto Begnini speaks during the news conference to promote the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Actor Roberto Begnini speaks during the news conference to promote the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi
Close
17 / 33
Actors Souheila Yacoub, Oulaya Amamra and Louise Chevillotte pose on the red carpet for the screening of the movie "The Salt of Tears", February 22. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Actors Souheila Yacoub, Oulaya Amamra and Louise Chevillotte pose on the red carpet for the screening of the movie "The Salt of Tears", February 22. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Actors Souheila Yacoub, Oulaya Amamra and Louise Chevillotte pose on the red carpet for the screening of the movie "The Salt of Tears", February 22. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
18 / 33
Actors Louise Chevillotte, Oulaya Amamra and Souheila Yacoub pose during a photocall to promote the movie "The Salt of Tears", February 22. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Actors Louise Chevillotte, Oulaya Amamra and Souheila Yacoub pose during a photocall to promote the movie "The Salt of Tears", February 22. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Actors Louise Chevillotte, Oulaya Amamra and Souheila Yacoub pose during a photocall to promote the movie "The Salt of Tears", February 22. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
19 / 33
Director Ulrike Ottinger receives the Berlinale Camera, February 22. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Director Ulrike Ottinger receives the Berlinale Camera, February 22. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Director Ulrike Ottinger receives the Berlinale Camera, February 22. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
20 / 33
Director Kelly Reichardt and actor Orion Lee attend a photo call to promote the movie "First Cow", February 22. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Director Kelly Reichardt and actor Orion Lee attend a photo call to promote the movie "First Cow", February 22. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Director Kelly Reichardt and actor Orion Lee attend a photo call to promote the movie "First Cow", February 22. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
21 / 33
Bill Nighy poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Bill Nighy poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Bill Nighy poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
22 / 33
Actor Hiroyuki Sanada signs autographs as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Actor Hiroyuki Sanada signs autographs as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Actor Hiroyuki Sanada signs autographs as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
23 / 33
Actor Elio Germano attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Hidden Away", February 21. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Actor Elio Germano attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Hidden Away", February 21. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Actor Elio Germano attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Hidden Away", February 21. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
24 / 33
Director Natalia Meta and actors Daniel Hendler, Cecilia Roth, Nahuel Perez Biscayart and Erica Rivas attend a photocall to promote the movie "The Intruder", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Director Natalia Meta and actors Daniel Hendler, Cecilia Roth, Nahuel Perez Biscayart and Erica Rivas attend a photocall to promote the movie "The Intruder", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Director Natalia Meta and actors Daniel Hendler, Cecilia Roth, Nahuel Perez Biscayart and Erica Rivas attend a photocall to promote the movie "The Intruder", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
25 / 33
Director Andrew Levitas, writer Aileen Mioko Smit and actors Katherine Jenkins, Akiko Iwase, Johnny Depp, Minami, Hiroyuki Sanada and Bill Nighy attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Director Andrew Levitas, writer Aileen Mioko Smit and actors Katherine Jenkins, Akiko Iwase, Johnny Depp, Minami, Hiroyuki Sanada and Bill Nighy attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele...more

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Director Andrew Levitas, writer Aileen Mioko Smit and actors Katherine Jenkins, Akiko Iwase, Johnny Depp, Minami, Hiroyuki Sanada and Bill Nighy attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
26 / 33
Actor Katherine Jenkins takes a selfie with a fan before attending a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Actor Katherine Jenkins takes a selfie with a fan before attending a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Actor Katherine Jenkins takes a selfie with a fan before attending a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
27 / 33
Jury President Jeremy Irons speaks next to Artistic director, Carlo Chatrian, Executive Director of Berlinale International Film Festival Mariette Rissenbeek and Samuel Finzi during the opening gala, February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Jury President Jeremy Irons speaks next to Artistic director, Carlo Chatrian, Executive Director of Berlinale International Film Festival Mariette Rissenbeek and Samuel Finzi during the opening gala, February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Jury President Jeremy Irons speaks next to Artistic director, Carlo Chatrian, Executive Director of Berlinale International Film Festival Mariette Rissenbeek and Samuel Finzi during the opening gala, February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
28 / 33
Jury member Berenice Bejo poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Jury member Berenice Bejo poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Jury member Berenice Bejo poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
29 / 33
Paula Beer, Anna Maria Muehe and Hannah Herzsprung pose as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Paula Beer, Anna Maria Muehe and Hannah Herzsprung pose as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Paula Beer, Anna Maria Muehe and Hannah Herzsprung pose as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
30 / 33
Actor Fahri Yardim and singer-songwriter Andreas Bourani pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Actor Fahri Yardim and singer-songwriter Andreas Bourani pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Actor Fahri Yardim and singer-songwriter Andreas Bourani pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
31 / 33
Actor Lea van Acken poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Actor Lea van Acken poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Actor Lea van Acken poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
32 / 33
Actor Stefanie Giesinger, actor Iris Berben and Lena Meyer-Landrut pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Actor Stefanie Giesinger, actor Iris Berben and Lena Meyer-Landrut pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Actor Stefanie Giesinger, actor Iris Berben and Lena Meyer-Landrut pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.

10:49am EST
Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

Feb 18 2020
Brit Awards red carpet

Brit Awards red carpet

Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.

Feb 18 2020
Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Feb 13 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape

Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men.

Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies

Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies

Nearly one million civilians have fled from a Syrian government offensive against rebels in what could be one of the final chapters of the nine-year-old civil war.

Thousands gather for Kobe Bryant memorial

Thousands gather for Kobe Bryant memorial

Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans gather in Los Angeles to remember the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.

Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China

Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China

With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a tailspin, even as China eased curbs with no new cases reported in Beijing and other cities.

Riots in Delhi over India's citizenship law ahead of Trump's arrival

Riots in Delhi over India's citizenship law ahead of Trump's arrival

A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Trump's maiden visit to the city.

Trump visits India

Trump visits India

U.S. President Donald Trump takes a two-day trip to India, aimed at reinvigorating ties between the world's biggest democracies that have been strained by trade rows.

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Here are key moments from the rape and sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast