Best of Berlinale
Actor Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the movie Minamata during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Hillary Clinton attends a photocall for the screening of the movie ''Hillary'', February 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actors Corinne Masiero and Blanche Gardin react as they attend a photocall to promote the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang
Director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Siberia", February 24. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Director Philippe Falardeau walks during the opening gala, February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Sigourney Weaver signs autographs on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Director Matteo Garrone and actors Roberto Benigni and Federico Ielapi attend a photo call to promote the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi
Director Gustave Kervern and actor Blanche Gardin pose as they arrive for the screening of the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Actors Nina Hoss and Lars Eidinger attend a photocall to promote the movie "My Little Sister", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang
Actor Corinne Masiero reacts during a news conference to promote the movie "Delete History", February 24. REUTERS/ Christian Mang
Actor Mawusi Tulani poses as she attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "All the Dead Ones", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Actor Carolina Bianchi poses as she attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "All the Dead Ones", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Actors Cosmo Jarvis and Dela Meskienyar pose as they attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Funny Face", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Director Kitty Green and actor Julia Garner pose as they attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "The Assistant", February 23. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Actor Roberto Benigni reacts as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Actors Paula Beer and Franz Rogowski attend a photocall to promote the movie "Undine", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi
Actor Roberto Begnini speaks during the news conference to promote the movie "Pinocchio", February 23. REUTERS/ Michele Tantussi
Actors Souheila Yacoub, Oulaya Amamra and Louise Chevillotte pose on the red carpet for the screening of the movie "The Salt of Tears", February 22. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Actors Louise Chevillotte, Oulaya Amamra and Souheila Yacoub pose during a photocall to promote the movie "The Salt of Tears", February 22. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Director Ulrike Ottinger receives the Berlinale Camera, February 22. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Director Kelly Reichardt and actor Orion Lee attend a photo call to promote the movie "First Cow", February 22. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Bill Nighy poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Actor Hiroyuki Sanada signs autographs as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Actor Elio Germano attends a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Hidden Away", February 21. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Director Natalia Meta and actors Daniel Hendler, Cecilia Roth, Nahuel Perez Biscayart and Erica Rivas attend a photocall to promote the movie "The Intruder", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Director Andrew Levitas, writer Aileen Mioko Smit and actors Katherine Jenkins, Akiko Iwase, Johnny Depp, Minami, Hiroyuki Sanada and Bill Nighy attend a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele...more
Actor Katherine Jenkins takes a selfie with a fan before attending a photocall and news conference to promote the movie "Minamata", February 21. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Jury President Jeremy Irons speaks next to Artistic director, Carlo Chatrian, Executive Director of Berlinale International Film Festival Mariette Rissenbeek and Samuel Finzi during the opening gala, February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Jury member Berenice Bejo poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Paula Beer, Anna Maria Muehe and Hannah Herzsprung pose as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Actor Fahri Yardim and singer-songwriter Andreas Bourani pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Actor Lea van Acken poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Actor Stefanie Giesinger, actor Iris Berben and Lena Meyer-Landrut pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the movie "My Salinger Year", February 20. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
