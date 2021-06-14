Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 14, 2021 | 4:48pm EDT

Best of Berlinale

Actors and winners of the European Shooting Stars 2021 Nicolas Maury, Alba Baptista, Martijn Lakemeier, Albrecht Schuch, Sara Klimoska, Natasa Stork, Seidi Haarla and Zygimante Elena Jakstaite pose for a group photo during the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Actor Albrecht Schuch receives an award during European Shooting Stars 2021 ceremony at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Actor Seidi Haarla receives an award during European Shooting Stars 2021 ceremony at the the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Actor Maren Eggert, German Culture Minister Monika Grutters and Director Maria Schrader pose as they arrive for a screening of the film "I'm Your Man" at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Actor Alba Baptista, selected as part of the European Shooting Stars 2021, poses for a picture during the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Israeli filmmaker and video artist Avi Mograbi, director of "The First 54 Years" poses for a portrait during the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Winner of the Golden Bear For Best Film producer Ada Solomon holds her trophy at the awarding ceremony of the "Berlinale Summer Special" during the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Director Radu Jude holds the Golden Bear For Best Film as he poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Director Maria Speth, winner of the Silver Bear Jury Prize, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Maren Eggert, winner of the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People attend the screening of the film "Der Menschliche Faktor" (Human Factors) as part of the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival, at the Freiluftkino open air cinema, in Berlin, Germany June 12, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Editor Yibran Asuad, winner of the Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Lilla Kizlinger, winner of the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Director Alice Diop, winner of Best Film of the Encounters section, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya holds a portrait of an arrested Belarusian man with a baseball cap, prior to the screening of the movie 'Courage' as part of the 'Berlinale Summer Special' film festival in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Chayamporn Taeratanachai poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Winner of the Golden Bear For Best Film producer Ada Solomon poses with actress Katia Pascariu and director Radu Jude at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival ahead the awarding ceremony during the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Laureates in the encounter film category 2021, twins Silvan Zuercher and Ramon Zuercher, pose at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival ahead the awarding ceremony during the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Winner of the GWFF Best Feature Award Dasha Nekrasova and U.S. writer and editor Madeline Quinn pose at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival ahead the awarding ceremony during the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Actor Natasa Kovalik poses at the premiere of the film "Forest - I See You Everywhere" (Rengeteg - mindenhol latlak) in the open-air cinema on Museum Island during the Berlinale, Berlin, Germany June 12, 2021.   Christoph Soeder/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Swiss director Andreas Fontana speaks ahead of the screening of the film "Azor" during Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 10, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Actor Lilla Kizlinger kisses actor Atanaz Babinchak at the premiere of the film "Forest - I See You Everywhere" (Rengeteg - mindenhol latlak) in the open-air cinema on Museum Island during the Berlinale, Berlin, Germany June 12, 2021.   Christoph Soeder/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Actors Jule Hermann, Wanja Valentin Kube, and Mark Waschke, and Italian director Ronny Trocker pose ahead of the screening of the film "Der Menschliche Faktor" (Human Factors) as part of the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival, at the Freiluftkino open air cinema, in Berlin, Germany June 12, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios poses ahead of the screening of the film 'A cop movie' as part of the 'Berlinale Summer Special' film festival in Berlin, June 12, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Tatsiana Khomich, sister of the arrested Belarusian opposition activist Maryja Kalesnikawa, speaks to the media during the red carpet for the movie 'Courage' as part of the 'Berlinale Summer Special' film festival in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Actor Meret Becker poses on the red carpet at the screening of the film "Fabian oder Der Gang vor die Hunde" (Fabian - Going to the Dogs) during Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 10, 2021. Jorg Carstensen/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Actors Saskia Rosendahl and Tom Schilling pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Fabian oder Der Gang vor die Hunde" (Fabian - Going to the Dogs) during Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 10, 2021. Jorg Carstensen/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Visitors wait for the screening of the tv series 'Ich und die Anderen' (Me and the others) in front of the Charlottenburg palace as part of the Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 9, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
