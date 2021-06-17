Best of Berlinale Summer Special
Protagonist Dieter Bachmann plays a guitar at the screening of the film "Mr Bachmann and his class" during the Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 17, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS
Actors Gode Benedix and Rike Eckermann pose as they arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Nebenan" (Next Door) during the Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 16, 2021. Jens Kalaene/Pool via REUTERS
Actor and director Daniel Bruhl and his wife Felicitas Rombold sit during the screening of the film "Nebenan" (Next Door) at the Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 16, 2021. Jens Kalaene/Pool via REUTERS
Actors and winners of the European Shooting Stars 2021 Nicolas Maury, Alba Baptista, Martijn Lakemeier, Albrecht Schuch, Sara Klimoska, Natasa Stork, Seidi Haarla and Zygimante Elena Jakstaite pose for a group photo during the 71st Berlinale...more
Actor Albrecht Schuch receives an award during European Shooting Stars 2021 ceremony at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
Actor Seidi Haarla receives an award during European Shooting Stars 2021 ceremony at the the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
Actor Maren Eggert, German Culture Minister Monika Grutters and Director Maria Schrader pose as they arrive for a screening of the film "I'm Your Man" at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel...more
Actor Alba Baptista, selected as part of the European Shooting Stars 2021, poses for a picture during the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
Israeli filmmaker and video artist Avi Mograbi, director of "The First 54 Years" poses for a portrait during the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Winner of the Golden Bear For Best Film producer Ada Solomon holds her trophy at the awarding ceremony of the "Berlinale Summer Special" during the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via...more
Director Radu Jude holds the Golden Bear For Best Film as he poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
Director Maria Speth, winner of the Silver Bear Jury Prize, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
Maren Eggert, winner of the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
People attend the screening of the film "Der Menschliche Faktor" (Human Factors) as part of the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival, at the Freiluftkino open air cinema, in Berlin, Germany June 12, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS
Editor Yibran Asuad, winner of the Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
Lilla Kizlinger, winner of the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
Director Alice Diop, winner of Best Film of the Encounters section, poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya holds a portrait of an arrested Belarusian man with a baseball cap, prior to the screening of the movie 'Courage' as part of the 'Berlinale Summer Special' film festival in Berlin, Germany, June...more
Chayamporn Taeratanachai poses at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/Pool
Winner of the Golden Bear For Best Film producer Ada Solomon poses with actress Katia Pascariu and director Radu Jude at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival ahead the awarding ceremony during the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival in...more
Laureates in the encounter film category 2021, twins Silvan Zuercher and Ramon Zuercher, pose at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival ahead the awarding ceremony during the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival in Berlin, Germany June...more
Winner of the GWFF Best Feature Award Dasha Nekrasova and U.S. writer and editor Madeline Quinn pose at the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival ahead the awarding ceremony during the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival in Berlin, Germany...more
Actor Natasa Kovalik poses at the premiere of the film "Forest - I See You Everywhere" (Rengeteg - mindenhol latlak) in the open-air cinema on Museum Island during the Berlinale, Berlin, Germany June 12, 2021. Christoph Soeder/Pool via REUTERS
Swiss director Andreas Fontana speaks ahead of the screening of the film "Azor" during Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 10, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS
Actor Lilla Kizlinger kisses actor Atanaz Babinchak at the premiere of the film "Forest - I See You Everywhere" (Rengeteg - mindenhol latlak) in the open-air cinema on Museum Island during the Berlinale, Berlin, Germany June 12, 2021. Christoph...more
Actors Jule Hermann, Wanja Valentin Kube, and Mark Waschke, and Italian director Ronny Trocker pose ahead of the screening of the film "Der Menschliche Faktor" (Human Factors) as part of the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival, at the...more
Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios poses ahead of the screening of the film 'A cop movie' as part of the 'Berlinale Summer Special' film festival in Berlin, June 12, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS
Tatsiana Khomich, sister of the arrested Belarusian opposition activist Maryja Kalesnikawa, speaks to the media during the red carpet for the movie 'Courage' as part of the 'Berlinale Summer Special' film festival in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2021....more
Actor Meret Becker poses on the red carpet at the screening of the film "Fabian oder Der Gang vor die Hunde" (Fabian - Going to the Dogs) during Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 10, 2021. Jorg Carstensen/Pool via REUTERS
Actors Saskia Rosendahl and Tom Schilling pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Fabian oder Der Gang vor die Hunde" (Fabian - Going to the Dogs) during Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 10, 2021. Jorg...more
Visitors wait for the screening of the tv series 'Ich und die Anderen' (Me and the others) in front of the Charlottenburg palace as part of the Berlinale Summer Special film festival in Berlin, Germany June 9, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS
Protagonists Aynur Bal and Onder Cavdar pose on the red carpet prior to the screening of the film "Mr Bachmann and his class" during the "Berlinale Summer Special" film festival in Berlin, Germany June 17, 2021. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS
