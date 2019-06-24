Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 24, 2019 | 7:50am EDT

Best of BET Awards

Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 35
Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 35
Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 35
DJ Khaled and John Legend perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

DJ Khaled and John Legend perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
DJ Khaled and John Legend perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 35
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 35
Cardi B accepts the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Cardi B accepts the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cardi B accepts the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 35
Rihanna presents the Lifetime Achievement award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rihanna presents the Lifetime Achievement award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Rihanna presents the Lifetime Achievement award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 35
Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and Jeremih (L to R) perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and Jeremih (L to R) perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and Jeremih (L to R) perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 35
The 'Exonerated Five'; Raymond Santana Jr., Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, and Antron McCray, speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The 'Exonerated Five'; Raymond Santana Jr., Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, and Antron McCray, speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
The 'Exonerated Five'; Raymond Santana Jr., Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, and Antron McCray, speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 35
H.E.R. performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

H.E.R. performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
H.E.R. performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 35
Lil Baby performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lil Baby performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Lil Baby performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 35
Lena Waithe, Jodie Turner-Smith and Melina Matsoukas (L-R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lena Waithe, Jodie Turner-Smith and Melina Matsoukas (L-R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Lena Waithe, Jodie Turner-Smith and Melina Matsoukas (L-R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 35
Marsha Amrosius performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Marsha Amrosius performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Marsha Amrosius performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 35
Nipsey Hussle's family accepts the Humanitarian Award in his honor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nipsey Hussle's family accepts the Humanitarian Award in his honor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Nipsey Hussle's family accepts the Humanitarian Award in his honor. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 35
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 35
Reverend Al Sharpton accepts the Best Gospel award on behalf of Snoop Dog. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reverend Al Sharpton accepts the Best Gospel award on behalf of Snoop Dog. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Reverend Al Sharpton accepts the Best Gospel award on behalf of Snoop Dog. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 35
Ella Mai accepts the Viewers Choice award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ella Mai accepts the Viewers Choice award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Ella Mai accepts the Viewers Choice award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 35
Fantasia Barrino performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fantasia Barrino performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Fantasia Barrino performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 35
Host Regina Hall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Host Regina Hall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Host Regina Hall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 35
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 35
Taraji P. Henson presents the Ultimate Icon award to Tyler Perry. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Taraji P. Henson presents the Ultimate Icon award to Tyler Perry. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Taraji P. Henson presents the Ultimate Icon award to Tyler Perry. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 35
DJ Khaled performs during a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

DJ Khaled performs during a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
DJ Khaled performs during a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 35
Cardi B and Offset perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Cardi B and Offset perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cardi B and Offset perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 35
Jonathan McReynolds performs with Erica Campbell. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jonathan McReynolds performs with Erica Campbell. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Jonathan McReynolds performs with Erica Campbell. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 35
Marsai Martin presents the Best Actress Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Marsai Martin presents the Best Actress Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Marsai Martin presents the Best Actress Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 35
Kelly Price, Jonathan Reynolds, Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell (L to R) perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kelly Price, Jonathan Reynolds, Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell (L to R) perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Kelly Price, Jonathan Reynolds, Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell (L to R) perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 35
Taraji P. Henson and Regina Hall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Taraji P. Henson and Regina Hall. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Taraji P. Henson and Regina Hall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 35
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 35
Irv Gotti, Justine Skye and Elijah Kelley (L-R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Irv Gotti, Justine Skye and Elijah Kelley (L-R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Irv Gotti, Justine Skye and Elijah Kelley (L-R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 35
Da Baby performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Da Baby performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Da Baby performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
30 / 35
Rihanna presents the Lifetime Achievement award to Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rihanna presents the Lifetime Achievement award to Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Rihanna presents the Lifetime Achievement award to Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
31 / 35
Yara Shahidi presents for best new artist. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Yara Shahidi presents for best new artist. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Yara Shahidi presents for best new artist. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
32 / 35
Yung Miami of City Girls performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Yung Miami of City Girls performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Yung Miami of City Girls performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
33 / 35
La La Anthony and Larenz Tate present the best movie award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

La La Anthony and Larenz Tate present the best movie award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
La La Anthony and Larenz Tate present the best movie award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
34 / 35
DJ Khaled and John Legend perform during a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

DJ Khaled and John Legend perform during a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
DJ Khaled and John Legend perform during a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
E3 gaming expo

E3 gaming expo

Next Slideshows

E3 gaming expo

E3 gaming expo

Inside the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

Jun 12 2019
Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Chewbacca climbed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fireworks flew overhead as Walt Disney Co dedicated the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" section...

May 30 2019
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

May 27 2019
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala

amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala

Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to...

May 24 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

England marched into the quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over Cameroon in a dramatic match that was overshadowed by the African side's anger towards the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) over several decisions.

Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1

Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1

France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue as the hosts scraped into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Brazil after extra time.

Women's World Cup: Norway 1 (4) - Australia 1 (1)

Women's World Cup: Norway 1 (4) - Australia 1 (1)

Norway beat Australia 4-1 on penalties to reach the women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 following a highly-entertaining 1-1 draw after extra time.

Women's World Cup: Germany 3 - Nigeria 0

Women's World Cup: Germany 3 - Nigeria 0

Double champions Germany, inspired by skipper Alexandra Popp, continued their unbeaten run at the women s World Cup by beating Nigeria 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revellers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.

Trump supporters rally in 2020 battleground Florida county

Trump supporters rally in 2020 battleground Florida county

Welcome to Pinellas County, Florida, where retirees, suburbanites and urban hipsters share sugar-sand beaches, and the electorate voted for President Donald Trump by about 1 percentage point in 2016.

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.

Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast