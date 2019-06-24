Best of BET Awards
Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
DJ Khaled and John Legend perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cardi B accepts the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rihanna presents the Lifetime Achievement award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and Jeremih (L to R) perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The 'Exonerated Five'; Raymond Santana Jr., Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam, and Antron McCray, speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
H.E.R. performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lil Baby performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lena Waithe, Jodie Turner-Smith and Melina Matsoukas (L-R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marsha Amrosius performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nipsey Hussle's family accepts the Humanitarian Award in his honor. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reverend Al Sharpton accepts the Best Gospel award on behalf of Snoop Dog. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ella Mai accepts the Viewers Choice award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fantasia Barrino performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Regina Hall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taraji P. Henson presents the Ultimate Icon award to Tyler Perry. REUTERS/Mike Blake
DJ Khaled performs during a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cardi B and Offset perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jonathan McReynolds performs with Erica Campbell. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marsai Martin presents the Best Actress Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kelly Price, Jonathan Reynolds, Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell (L to R) perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taraji P. Henson and Regina Hall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Irv Gotti, Justine Skye and Elijah Kelley (L-R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Da Baby performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rihanna presents the Lifetime Achievement award to Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Yara Shahidi presents for best new artist. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Yung Miami of City Girls performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
La La Anthony and Larenz Tate present the best movie award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
DJ Khaled and John Legend perform during a tribute to Nipsey Hussle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
