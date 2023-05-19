Best of Cannes Film Festival
Cast member Harrison Ford holds his Honorary Palme d'Or Award during a photocall for the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Cast member Cate Blanchett poses during a photocall for the film "The New Boy", May 19. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Cast member Ethann Isidore jumps during a photocall for the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", May 19. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart pose during the screening of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", May 18. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Cast member Tom Mercier poses during a photocall for the film "Le regne animal", May 18. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Director Catherine Corsini and Producer Elisabeth Perez kiss during a photocall for the film "Le retour" (Homecoming), May 18. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cast members Soya Kurokawa and Hinata Hiiragi pose during a photocall for the film "Kaibutsu" (Monster), May 18. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A SCUM activist wearing a prop pregnant belly reading "Surrogacy" protests during a screening of the film "Le retour" (Homecoming), May 17. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Adele Exarchopoulos, from the film "Le regne animal" in competition for the category Un Certain Regard, poses during the screening of the film "Kaibutsu" (Monster), May 17. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cast members Sakura Ando, Soya Kurokawa and Hinata Hiiragi pose during the screening of the film "Kaibutsu" (Monster), May 17. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Director Pedro Almodovar and cast members Ethan Hawke, Manu Rios, Jose Condessa, Jason Fernandez and George Steane, of the film "Extrana forma de vida" (Strange Way of Life), pose during the screening of the film "Kaibutsu" (Monster), May 17....more
Director Maiwenn and cast member Johnny Depp pose during a photocall for the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 17. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Araya Hargate poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cast member Johnny Depp's hands are pictured as he poses during a photocall for the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 17. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Michael Douglas and Catherine Deneuve on stage during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Catherine Deneuve and her daughter Chiara Mastroianni on stage during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Elle Fanning poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Naomi Campbell poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter Cary pose during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Johnny Depp poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Emanuelle Beart poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta Douglas pose during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Uma Thurman poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Fan Bingbing poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry", May 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Michael Douglas poses during a photocall before being awarded with an honorary Palme d'Or prize during the opening ceremony, May 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, during an interview on the day of the opening ceremony of the festival, May 16. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Ruben Ostlund, Jury President of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper as he poses on the day of the opening of the film festival, May 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
