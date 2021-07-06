Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jul 6, 2021 | 11:17am EDT

Best of Cannes Film Festival

Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jodie Foster poses. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
"Annette" cast members Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jury members Mylene Farmer, Melanie Laurent, Mati Diop and Jessica Hausner pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Photographers and cameramen watch as workers install the red carpet in front of the main entrance of the Festival Palace before the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival attends a news conference. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
"Annette" cast member  Marion Cotillard poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, during an interview before the start of film festival. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Jury member Maggie Gyllenhaal reacts next to Tahar Rahim during a news conference. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Musicians Ron Mael and Russell Mael pose at the "Annette" photocall. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival gestures as he poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jury member Mylene Farmer attends a news conference. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
"Annette" cast members Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Ron Mael and Russell Mael pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Photographers and cameramen are seen as workers install the red carpet in front of the main entrance of the Festival Palace before the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the Cannes film festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
