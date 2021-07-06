Best of Cannes Film Festival
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jodie Foster poses. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
"Annette" cast members Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Jury members Mylene Farmer, Melanie Laurent, Mati Diop and Jessica Hausner pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Photographers and cameramen watch as workers install the red carpet in front of the main entrance of the Festival Palace before the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival attends a news conference. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
"Annette" cast member Marion Cotillard poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, during an interview before the start of film festival. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jury member Maggie Gyllenhaal reacts next to Tahar Rahim during a news conference. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Musicians Ron Mael and Russell Mael pose at the "Annette" photocall. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival gestures as he poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member Mylene Farmer attends a news conference. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
"Annette" cast members Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Ron Mael and Russell Mael pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Photographers and cameramen are seen as workers install the red carpet in front of the main entrance of the Festival Palace before the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the Cannes film festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for survivors in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU for port
A charity group asked the European Union to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has rescued in the central Mediterranean over...
Bagram Air Base bustles as Afghans move in
Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again with activity as Afghan forces settled into the vast...
America celebrates the Fourth of July
Americans marked their nation's 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Dozens missing after landslides in Japan
Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami.
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for survivors in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU for port
A charity group asked the European Union to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has rescued in the central Mediterranean over recent days.
Bagram Air Base bustles as Afghans move in
Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again with activity as Afghan forces settled into the vast premises, complete with its runways, barracks, control towers and hospital.
Dior haute couture on show in Paris
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri unveils her haute couture collection for Dior in Paris, France.
America celebrates the Fourth of July
Americans marked their nation's 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year.
Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps through Caribbean
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and is on track to Florida, after causing at least three deaths and wreaking havoc in parts of Barbados, St. Lucia, Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
Architects of Chile's new constitution gather amid street protests
The swearing in of the architects of Chile's new constitution got off to an inauspicious start after protests outside and inside the venue, and clashes with police forced a delay to the event.
Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm
The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where dozens of people are confirmed dead was demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.