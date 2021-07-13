Best of Cannes Film Festival
Cast members Yuriy Borisov, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Ivan Dorn, Chulpan Khamatova, Yuliya Peresild and Semyon Serzin jump as they pose during the screening of the film "Petrov's Flu" (La Fievre de Petrov) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Actor Blanca Blanco poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Director Valerie Lemercier and cast members Sylvain Marcel and Danielle Fichaud, pose during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Cast members Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton pose during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Cast members Chulpan Khamatova, Yuliya Peresild and Ivan Dorn, pose during the photocall for the film "Petrov''s Flu" (La Fievre de Petrov) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Cast member Matt Damon signs autographs during a news conference for the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Yuri Kolokolnikov, Ivan Dorn and producer Ilya Stewart stand next to tv with director Kirill Serebrennikov on video during the news conference for the film "Petrov's Flu" (La Fievre de Petrov) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Seidi Haarla and Yuriy Borisov pose during the photocall for the film "Hytti nro 6" (Compartment Number 6) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Model Bella Hadid poses during the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Polina Pushkareva poses during the screening of the film "De son vivant" (Peaceful) out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cast members Vanessa Paradis and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi pose during the photocall for the film "Cette musique ne joue pour personne" (Love Song for Tough Guys) presented as part of Cannes Premiere. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cast members Sophie Marceau and Geraldine Pailhas kiss Andre Dussollier as they pose during the photocall for the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Lorena Rae at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Noel Capri poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Frederique Bel at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Director Francois Ozon, and cast members Sophie Marceau, Geraldine Pailhas and Andre Dussollier pose at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Isabelle Huppert poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Leonie Hanne poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Diane Kruger poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Frederique Bel poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Noel Capri Berry poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Didi Stone Olomide poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bella Hadid poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jessica Chastain poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Helen Mirren poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Elsa Zylberstein poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Leila Bekhti poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Candice Susan Swanepoel poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Melanie Thierry, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A guest poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Jodie Foster and Adam Driver attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jodie Foster poses. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and Jury members Kleber Mendoca Filho, Melanie Laurent, Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner and Mylene Farmer pose at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Director Bong Joon-ho on stage at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jury member Melanie Laurent on stage at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and Jury members Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner, Melanie Laurent, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mylene Farmer, Tahar Rahim, Song Kang-ho, Kleber Mendonca Filho arrive. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jury member Maggie Gyllenhaal on stage at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Adam Driver attends the screening of "Annette". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
"Annette" cast members Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Jury members Mylene Farmer, Melanie Laurent, Mati Diop and Jessica Hausner pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
"Annette" cast member Marion Cotillard poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, during an interview before the start of film festival. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jury member Maggie Gyllenhaal reacts next to Tahar Rahim during a news conference. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Musicians Ron Mael and Russell Mael pose at the "Annette" photocall. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival gestures as he poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member Mylene Farmer attends a news conference. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
"Annette" cast members Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Ron Mael and Russell Mael pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Photographers and cameramen are seen as workers install the red carpet in front of the main entrance of the Festival Palace before the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
