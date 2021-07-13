Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jul 13, 2021 | 7:28pm EDT

Best of Cannes Film Festival

Cast members Yuriy Borisov, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Ivan Dorn, Chulpan Khamatova, Yuliya Peresild and Semyon Serzin jump as they pose during the screening of the film "Petrov's Flu" (La Fievre de Petrov) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Actor Blanca Blanco poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Director Valerie Lemercier and cast members Sylvain Marcel and Danielle Fichaud, pose during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Cast members Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton pose during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Cast members Chulpan Khamatova, Yuliya Peresild and Ivan Dorn, pose during the photocall for the film "Petrov''s Flu" (La Fievre de Petrov) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Cast member Matt Damon signs autographs during a news conference for the film  "Stillwater". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Cast members Yuri Kolokolnikov, Ivan Dorn and producer Ilya Stewart stand next to tv with director Kirill Serebrennikov on video during the news conference for the film "Petrov's Flu" (La Fievre de Petrov) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Cast members Seidi Haarla and Yuriy Borisov pose during the photocall for the film "Hytti nro 6" (Compartment Number 6) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Model Bella Hadid poses during the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Polina Pushkareva poses during the screening of the film "De son vivant" (Peaceful) out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Cast members Vanessa Paradis and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi pose during the photocall for the film "Cette musique ne joue pour personne" (Love Song for Tough Guys) presented as part of Cannes Premiere. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Cast members Sophie Marceau and Geraldine Pailhas kiss Andre Dussollier as they pose during the photocall for the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Lorena Rae at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Noel Capri poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Frederique Bel at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Director Francois Ozon, and cast members Sophie Marceau, Geraldine Pailhas and Andre Dussollier pose at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Isabelle Huppert poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Leonie Hanne poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Diane Kruger poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Frederique Bel poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Noel Capri Berry poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Didi Stone Olomide poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Bella Hadid poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jessica Chastain poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Helen Mirren poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Elsa Zylberstein poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Leila Bekhti poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Candice Susan Swanepoel poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Melanie Thierry, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A guest poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jodie Foster and Adam Driver attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jodie Foster poses. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and Jury members Kleber Mendoca Filho, Melanie Laurent, Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner and Mylene Farmer pose at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Director Bong Joon-ho on stage at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jury member Melanie Laurent on stage at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and Jury members Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner, Melanie Laurent, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mylene Farmer, Tahar Rahim, Song Kang-ho, Kleber Mendonca Filho arrive. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jury member Maggie Gyllenhaal on stage at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Actor Adam Driver attends the screening of "Annette". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
"Annette" cast members Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jury members Mylene Farmer, Melanie Laurent, Mati Diop and Jessica Hausner pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
"Annette" cast member  Marion Cotillard poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A Chopard representative displays the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, during an interview before the start of film festival. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Jury member Maggie Gyllenhaal reacts next to Tahar Rahim during a news conference. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Musicians Ron Mael and Russell Mael pose at the "Annette" photocall. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival gestures as he poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jury member Mylene Farmer attends a news conference. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
"Annette" cast members Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Ron Mael and Russell Mael pose. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Photographers and cameramen are seen as workers install the red carpet in front of the main entrance of the Festival Palace before the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
