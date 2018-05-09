Best of Cannes
Director Asghar Farhadi, cast members Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darin during the photocall for the film "Everybody Knows" (Todos lo saben) May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Director Wanuri Kahiu, cast members Sheila Munyiva and Samantha Mugatsia during the photocall for the film "Rafiki" May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Barbara Meier arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tallia Storm poses as she arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Julianne Moore and Isabelle Adjani pose on the red carpet for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Fan Bingbing arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Frederique Bel arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Benicio Del Toro, Jury President of film selection "Un Certain Regard�, poses with fans during the the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sister Kate and Sister Claire pose on the beach to promote the documentary film "Breaking Habits" May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast members Valeriu Andriuta, Svetlana Kolesova, Natalya Buzko during the photocall for the film "Donbass" May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Benicio Del Toro, Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury member Virginie Ledoyen photocall for the Jury Un Certain Regard May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cast members Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem during the photocall for the film "Everybody Knows" (Todos lo saben) May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Martin Scorsese arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Singer Li Yuchun aka Chris Lee arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Shy'm poses on the red carpet during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Georgia May Jagger arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cate Blanchett, Jury President of the 71st Cannes Film Festival and jury member Kristen Stewart pose. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Penelope Cruz arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Chantel Jeffries arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Isabelle Adjani arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Chloe Sevigny, member of the Semaine de la Critique�s Jury arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Elena Lenina poses as she arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
