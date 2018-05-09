Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 9, 2018 | 12:15pm EDT

Best of Cannes

Director Asghar Farhadi, cast members Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darin during the photocall for the film "Everybody Knows" (Todos lo saben) May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Director Wanuri Kahiu, cast members Sheila Munyiva and Samantha Mugatsia during the photocall for the film "Rafiki" May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Barbara Meier arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Tallia Storm poses as she arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Julianne Moore and Isabelle Adjani pose on the red carpet for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Fan Bingbing arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Frederique Bel arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Benicio Del Toro, Jury President of film selection "Un Certain Regard�, poses with fans during the the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows" May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Sister Kate and Sister Claire pose on the beach to promote the documentary film "Breaking Habits" May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Cast members Valeriu Andriuta, Svetlana Kolesova, Natalya Buzko during the photocall for the film "Donbass" May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Benicio Del Toro, Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard", and jury member Virginie Ledoyen photocall for the Jury Un Certain Regard May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Cast members Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem during the photocall for the film "Everybody Knows" (Todos lo saben) May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Director Martin Scorsese arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Singer Li Yuchun aka Chris Lee arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Singer Shy'm poses on the red carpet during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Georgia May Jagger arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Cate Blanchett, Jury President of the 71st Cannes Film Festival and jury member Kristen Stewart pose. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Penelope Cruz arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Chantel Jeffries arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Isabelle Adjani arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Chloe Sevigny, member of the Semaine de la Critique�s Jury arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Elena Lenina poses as she arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of the film "Everybody Knows". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
