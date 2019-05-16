Edition:
Best of Cannes

Singer and producer Elton John and cast member Taron Egerton pose during a photocall for the film "Rocketman" out of competition, May 16. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Hina Khan poses at the screening of the film Bacurau, May 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Cast members Rob Morgan and Yolonda Ross pose during a photocall for the film "Bull" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard," May 16. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Cast members Udo Kier and Barbara Colen react at the screening of Bacurau, May 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Kiddy Smile poses at the screening of the film Atlantics (Atlantique), May 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Cast members Udo Kier and Barbara Colen pose during a photocall for the film "Bacurau" in competition, May 16. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Guests pose at the screening of the film Bacurau, May 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Jury member Elle Fanning, May 15. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Director John Carpenter poses before receiving the Carrosse d Or (Golden Coach) award, May 15. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Leon Vitali poses during a photocall for the film "The Shining" presented as part of Cinema Classic, May 16. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Li Yuchun, also known as Chris Lee at the screening of Les Miserables, May 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Amber Heard poses at the screening of Les Miserables, May 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
International top model Alessandra Ambrosio poses at the screening of Les Miserables, May 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Julianne Moore poses at the screening of Les Miserables, May 15. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Carla Bruni Sarkozy poses at the screening of Les Miserables, May 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Cast member Bill Murray poses during a photocall for the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Director Ladj Ly and cast members Alexis Manenti, Djibril Zonga and Damien Bonnard pose during a photocall for the film "Les Miserables" in competition, May 16. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Cast member Selena Gomez poses during a photocall for the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Jury Member of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival Elle Fanning walks the red carpet screening of the film "Les Miserables" in competition May 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Izabel Goulart during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 14. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Araya A. Hargate poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Les Miserables" in competition May 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Eva Longoria poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 14. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Nadine Leopold poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film Les Miserables in competition May 15. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Jury member Elle Fanning arrives on stage during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Julianne Moore arrives during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Hofit Golan poses during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Director Jim Jarmusch poses with cast members Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Sara Driver at the opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition, May 14. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Jury member Elle Fanning poses, May 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Actor Araya Hargate during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 14. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Singer Angele during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 14. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Jury President Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Jury Member Elle Fanning pose, May 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Farhana Bodi poses for pictures during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 14. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Jury President of Film selection "Un Certain Regard" Nadine Labaki poses during a photocall for Film selection "Un Certain Regard" May 15. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Jury President, and Jury Members Robin Campillo and Enki Bilal pose, May 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Jury Member Marina Fois poses during a photocall for Film selection "Un Certain Regard" May 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Late director Agnes Varda is seen on a screen during her tribute ceremony during the opening ceremony and screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" in competition May 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
