Best of CES
Julian Martijn Jagtenberg poses with a Somnox Sleep Robot, which mirrors your breathing for a better night's sleep, during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kuan-Ling Liu of Ganzin Technology models the Ganzin Aurora eye tracker module, which can be used to control a variety of function using eye movement. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The interior of Byton's M-Byte electric vehicle, featuring a massive screen, is shown after the vehicle's unveiling. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
Byton's electric M-Byte vehicle is unveiled. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
A man tries out a Whill Autonomous Drive wheelchair. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A reporter checks out the Spectra X, an electric skateboard by Walnut Technology that moves depending on the shifting body weight of the rider. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Coleen, a smart electric bicycle with built-in GPS and navigation. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Willow, a wearable, in-bra breast milk pump. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Solar Cow battery charging station for schools, designed to encourage parents in developing nations to send their children to school in exchange for battery power. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
James Gilliland sets up a display, part of the Samsung Galaxy Experience Zone, in the lobby at the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An Air 100 selfie drone, a portable HD aerial camera. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Devices charge wirelessly on a Gaze Tray, a multi-device charging tray. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Numii system by AIO, modules that collect data to improve worker health. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Lynq locator, a private and secure radio frequency device. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Codi, a story-telling robot for children. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Eric Wilkinson stands by the Wilkinson Baking Company Breadbot, a self-contained, automated bakery. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The D Free, an ultrasound device for people who suffer from incontinence. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Francesca Vengel of Perfect Corp uses a YouCam Makeup app to see what she would look like with purple hair. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Moodo smart-home fragrance diffusers, which can mix custom aromas via a smartphone app. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A SecureDrive BT hard drive and SecureUSB BT flash drive, which can be remotely wiped if lost or stolen. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
The children of Congress
Members of the 116th Congress bring the children in their lives to Washington's halls of power.
Dance drama declared UNESCO heritage
The performance of masked theater, known as Khon in Thailand and as Lakhon Khol in neighboring Cambodia, was listed by UNESCO as an intangible cultural...
Storms of sand
Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.
Starlings in the sky
Murmurations of starlings dance in the sky over southern Israel.
MORE IN PICTURES
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style highlights from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa
Senator Elizabeth Warren informally kicked off the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating fight on a weekend visit to Iowa, condemning the corrupting influence of money on politics and lamenting lost economic opportunities for working families.
Swearing in a historically diverse Congress
Incoming members of Congress, featuring a record number of women and Latinos in the House and more religious diversity, are ceremonially sworn in.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.
Golden Globe Awards
Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.
China's city of ice
Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.
Clashes in Paris as 'yellow vests' protest
Rioters in Paris torched motorbikes and set barricades ablaze on the upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain, as protests against high living costs and the perceived indifference of President Macron turned violent on the fringes.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.
Migrants stranded on the Mediterranean
After two weeks stranded at sea and battered by winter storms, migrants onboard the Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship are growing frustrated, supplies are dwindling and the crew is exhausted as European countries refuse to offer a safe port of call.