Pictures | Mon Jan 7, 2019 | 12:40pm EST

Best of CES

Julian Martijn Jagtenberg poses with a Somnox Sleep Robot, which mirrors your breathing for a better night's sleep, during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Kuan-Ling Liu of Ganzin Technology models the Ganzin Aurora eye tracker module, which can be used to control a variety of function using eye movement. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
The interior of Byton's M-Byte electric vehicle, featuring a massive screen, is shown after the vehicle's unveiling. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Byton's electric M-Byte vehicle is unveiled. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A man tries out a Whill Autonomous Drive wheelchair. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A reporter checks out the Spectra X, an electric skateboard by Walnut Technology that moves depending on the shifting body weight of the rider. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Coleen, a smart electric bicycle with built-in GPS and navigation. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A Willow, a wearable, in-bra breast milk pump. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A Solar Cow battery charging station for schools, designed to encourage parents in developing nations to send their children to school in exchange for battery power. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
James Gilliland sets up a display, part of the Samsung Galaxy Experience Zone, in the lobby at the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
An Air 100 selfie drone, a portable HD aerial camera. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Devices charge wirelessly on a Gaze Tray, a multi-device charging tray. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A Numii system by AIO, modules that collect data to improve worker health. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A Lynq locator, a private and secure radio frequency device. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Codi, a story-telling robot for children. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Eric Wilkinson stands by the Wilkinson Baking Company Breadbot, a self-contained, automated bakery. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
The D Free, an ultrasound device for people who suffer from incontinence. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Francesca Vengel of Perfect Corp uses a YouCam Makeup app to see what she would look like with purple hair. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Moodo smart-home fragrance diffusers, which can mix custom aromas via a smartphone app. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
A SecureDrive BT hard drive and SecureUSB BT flash drive, which can be remotely wiped if lost or stolen. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
