Best of CES
Lovot companion robots by Groove X wander in front their booth at CES Unveiled during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Mimic Go, a portable security device with sensors that can detect motion and give audio, visual or text alerts, is displayed at CES. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An interior view of the Byton M-Byte all-electric SUV, expected to enter mass production this year, is shown at a news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
"Reachy," an open-source robot by Pollen Robotics. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Pampers diaper with activity sensor, for monitoring moisture and also sleep patterns, part of a Lumi by Pampers baby monitoring system. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Saaya Okuda of Yukai Engineering, holds a Qoobo therapeutic robot, a cushion with a tail that moves the tail depending on how it's caressed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Stopskate wireless braking system for inline skates. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Violette LeFranc and Timoti Prigent model augmented reality glasses in the KistaKlub booth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Duolab, a home device which blends and warms a personalized face cream product. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Flexible batteries by Libest, which are built into watch bands to extend the life of smart watches. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An electrode cap, part of a stress EEG assessment system, is displayed in the Hipposcreen Neurotech booth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chad George models a smart anti-snore pillow, which automatically gently inflates to change the head angle if snoring is detected, in the Ten Minds booth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Smart road studs, which can monitor vehicle traffic and road conditions, are displayed in the Valerann UK booth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Tali fully-connected, smart helmet with navigation, lights and photochomic visor. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Yummly wireless, smart meat thermometer is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Quasar bidirectional charger, from house to electric car or, if needed, from car to house, is displayed in the Wallbox booth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
