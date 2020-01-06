Edition:
Best of CES

Lovot companion robots by Groove X wander in front their booth at CES Unveiled during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
1 / 16
A Mimic Go, a portable security device with sensors that can detect motion and give audio, visual or text alerts, is displayed at CES. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
2 / 16
An interior view of the Byton M-Byte all-electric SUV, expected to enter mass production this year, is shown at a news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
3 / 16
"Reachy," an open-source robot by Pollen Robotics. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
4 / 16
A Pampers diaper with activity sensor, for monitoring moisture and also sleep patterns, part of a Lumi by Pampers baby monitoring system. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
5 / 16
Saaya Okuda of Yukai Engineering, holds a Qoobo therapeutic robot, a cushion with a tail that moves the tail depending on how it's caressed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
6 / 16
A Stopskate wireless braking system for inline skates. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
7 / 16
Violette LeFranc and Timoti Prigent model augmented reality glasses in the KistaKlub booth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
8 / 16
Duolab, a home device which blends and warms a personalized face cream product. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
9 / 16
Flexible batteries by Libest, which are built into watch bands to extend the life of smart watches. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
10 / 16
An electrode cap, part of a stress EEG assessment system, is displayed in the Hipposcreen Neurotech booth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
11 / 16
Chad George models a smart anti-snore pillow, which automatically gently inflates to change the head angle if snoring is detected, in the Ten Minds booth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
12 / 16
Smart road studs, which can monitor vehicle traffic and road conditions, are displayed in the Valerann UK booth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
13 / 16
A Tali fully-connected, smart helmet with navigation, lights and photochomic visor. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
14 / 16
A Yummly wireless, smart meat thermometer is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
15 / 16
A Quasar bidirectional charger, from house to electric car or, if needed, from car to house, is displayed in the Wallbox booth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
16 / 16
