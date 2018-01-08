Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 8, 2018 | 10:10am EST

Best of CES

A Buddy robot by Blue Frog roams the floor during the opening event at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Buddy robot by Blue Frog roams the floor during the opening event at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
A Buddy robot by Blue Frog roams the floor during the opening event at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 22
John Cummins, sales and marketing senior vice president for DisplayLink, demonstrates the company's DisplayLink XR reference design with a wireless virtual reality game. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

John Cummins, sales and marketing senior vice president for DisplayLink, demonstrates the company's DisplayLink XR reference design with a wireless virtual reality game. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
John Cummins, sales and marketing senior vice president for DisplayLink, demonstrates the company's DisplayLink XR reference design with a wireless virtual reality game. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 22
An Electron Wheel is shown on a bicycle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An Electron Wheel is shown on a bicycle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
An Electron Wheel is shown on a bicycle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 22
A man looks over a 3D scan of his face after trying out a Bellus3D face scanner. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A man looks over a 3D scan of his face after trying out a Bellus3D face scanner. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A man looks over a 3D scan of his face after trying out a Bellus3D face scanner. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
4 / 22
A Magik augmented reality toothbrush for children by Kolibree. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Magik augmented reality toothbrush for children by Kolibree. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A Magik augmented reality toothbrush for children by Kolibree. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 22
A woman demonstrates the features of a Care OS smart health and beauty hub in a mirror. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A woman demonstrates the features of a Care OS smart health and beauty hub in a mirror. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A woman demonstrates the features of a Care OS smart health and beauty hub in a mirror. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
6 / 22
A R-PUR anti-pollution mask, which can filter out particles as small as pm 0.4 microns. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A R-PUR anti-pollution mask, which can filter out particles as small as pm 0.4 microns. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A R-PUR anti-pollution mask, which can filter out particles as small as pm 0.4 microns. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 22
A woman models Helite's Hip'Air airbag for the elderly. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A woman models Helite's Hip'Air airbag for the elderly. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A woman models Helite's Hip'Air airbag for the elderly. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 22
A Botley Coding Robot by Learning Resources, designed to teach coding basics to children as young as 5 years old. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Botley Coding Robot by Learning Resources, designed to teach coding basics to children as young as 5 years old. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A Botley Coding Robot by Learning Resources, designed to teach coding basics to children as young as 5 years old. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 22
A sensor is shown on Harmon athletic wear by Mitsufuji, made with silver thread panel to make a connection between the sensor and the body. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A sensor is shown on Harmon athletic wear by Mitsufuji, made with silver thread panel to make a connection between the sensor and the body. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A sensor is shown on Harmon athletic wear by Mitsufuji, made with silver thread panel to make a connection between the sensor and the body. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
10 / 22
A Sensio Air allergen and pollutant tracker is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Sensio Air allergen and pollutant tracker is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A Sensio Air allergen and pollutant tracker is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
11 / 22
The Catspad smart pet assistant, with the ability to remotely schedule and control food portions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Catspad smart pet assistant, with the ability to remotely schedule and control food portions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
The Catspad smart pet assistant, with the ability to remotely schedule and control food portions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 22
A WooHoo home assistant with artificial intelligence is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A WooHoo home assistant with artificial intelligence is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A WooHoo home assistant with artificial intelligence is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
13 / 22
A Velco Wink Bar, with bike tracking and GPS guidance when connected to a smart phone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Velco Wink Bar, with bike tracking and GPS guidance when connected to a smart phone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A Velco Wink Bar, with bike tracking and GPS guidance when connected to a smart phone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 22
A Lokly encrypted flash drive, accessible when in the presence of a smartphone with the encryption key. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Lokly encrypted flash drive, accessible when in the presence of a smartphone with the encryption key. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A Lokly encrypted flash drive, accessible when in the presence of a smartphone with the encryption key. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 22
A Romy Paris personal cosmetic lab, which allows users to formulate their own lotions based on their skin type and daily conditions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Romy Paris personal cosmetic lab, which allows users to formulate their own lotions based on their skin type and daily conditions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A Romy Paris personal cosmetic lab, which allows users to formulate their own lotions based on their skin type and daily conditions. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 22
An Aladin connected-lamp by Domalys, with sensors that can detect if an elderly person has fallen and send an alert to caregivers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

An Aladin connected-lamp by Domalys, with sensors that can detect if an elderly person has fallen and send an alert to caregivers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
An Aladin connected-lamp by Domalys, with sensors that can detect if an elderly person has fallen and send an alert to caregivers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 22
The Olfactory Alarm Clock for children. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Olfactory Alarm Clock for children. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
The Olfactory Alarm Clock for children. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
18 / 22
A Lili smart watch (R), with a variety of functions, including an alert to caregivers if the wearer has a fall. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Lili smart watch (R), with a variety of functions, including an alert to caregivers if the wearer has a fall. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A Lili smart watch (R), with a variety of functions, including an alert to caregivers if the wearer has a fall. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 22
A Melomind headset, a neurofeedback device with sensors that detect brain activity and help the wearer control stress and improve relaxation through exercises. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Melomind headset, a neurofeedback device with sensors that detect brain activity and help the wearer control stress and improve relaxation through exercises. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A Melomind headset, a neurofeedback device with sensors that detect brain activity and help the wearer control stress and improve relaxation through exercises. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 22
A Flo device (R), which can monitor water usage in your home and cut off water automatically in case of catastrophic flooding. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Flo device (R), which can monitor water usage in your home and cut off water automatically in case of catastrophic flooding. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
A Flo device (R), which can monitor water usage in your home and cut off water automatically in case of catastrophic flooding. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
21 / 22
A robotic My Special Aflac Duck, for children facing cancers, is demonstrated. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A robotic My Special Aflac Duck, for children facing cancers, is demonstrated. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
A robotic My Special Aflac Duck, for children facing cancers, is demonstrated. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Top Google searches of 2017

Top Google searches of 2017

Next Slideshows

Top Google searches of 2017

Top Google searches of 2017

The ten most searched people and events last year.

Jan 07 2018
Along the Korean DMZ

Along the Korean DMZ

Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

Jan 04 2018
Bus plunges off cliff in Peru

Bus plunges off cliff in Peru

At least 48 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck and careened off a cliff north of the capital Lima.

Jan 03 2018
Supermoon rising

Supermoon rising

Images of the first 'supermoon' of 2018.

Jan 02 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.

Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood's biggest names wear black on the red carpet.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Top Google searches of 2017

Top Google searches of 2017

The ten most searched people and events last year.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Blizzard roars into Northeast

Blizzard roars into Northeast

The first major winter storm of 2018 hits the U.S. Northeast.

Skiers take flight at Four Hills

Skiers take flight at Four Hills

Ski jumping action at the annual Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast