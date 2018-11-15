Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 15, 2018 | 9:30am EST

Best of CMA Awards

Keith Urban performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Carrie Underwood performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Maren Morris and Mavis Staples perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Dierks Bentley and the Brothers Osborne perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Kelsea Ballerini performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Little Big Town presents Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Midland performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Thomas Rhett performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Carrie Underwood wins Female Vocalist Of The Year. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Pistol Annies performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Garth Brooks performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Brett Young performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Brothers Osborne win Vocal Duo of The Year. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Keith Urban wins Entertainer of the Year winner. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Kelsea Ballerini performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Lauren Alaina performs as she announces Dottie West is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Brad Paisley performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Dan + Shay performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Ricky Skaggs and Brad Paisley perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
New Artist of the Year winner - Luke Combs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Old Dominion performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Keith Urban performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, with singer Mason Ramsey. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Female Vocalist of The Year winner - Carrie Underwood receives award from Trisha Yearwood. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Vocal Duo of the Year winner Brothers Osborne hold their awards. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Carrie Underwood performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
