Best of CMA Awards
Keith Urban performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Carrie Underwood performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Maren Morris and Mavis Staples perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Dierks Bentley and the Brothers Osborne perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Kelsea Ballerini performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Little Big Town presents Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Midland performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Thomas Rhett performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Carrie Underwood wins Female Vocalist Of The Year. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Pistol Annies performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Garth Brooks performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Brett Young performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Brothers Osborne win Vocal Duo of The Year. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Keith Urban wins Entertainer of the Year winner. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Kelsea Ballerini performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Lauren Alaina performs as she announces Dottie West is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Brad Paisley performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Dan + Shay performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Ricky Skaggs and Brad Paisley perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
New Artist of the Year winner - Luke Combs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Old Dominion performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Keith Urban performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, with singer Mason Ramsey. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Female Vocalist of The Year winner - Carrie Underwood receives award from Trisha Yearwood. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Vocal Duo of the Year winner Brothers Osborne hold their awards. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Carrie Underwood performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Next Slideshows
Paradise lost
Scenes from the smoldering northern California town of Paradise, home to 27,000 people, which was almost completely consumed by flames just hours after...
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
U.S. forces on Mexico border
The U.S. military is sending over 7,000 troops to the border with Mexico as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly heads toward the United States.
Newest members of Congress go to Washington
Newly elected representatives visit Capitol Hill after their midterm election wins.
MORE IN PICTURES
First caravan migrants reach U.S. border
The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.
Paradise lost
Scenes from the smoldering northern California town of Paradise, home to 27,000 people, which was almost completely consumed by flames just hours after wildfires erupted.
CMA Awards red carpet
Fashion highlights from the red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
U.S. forces on Mexico border
The U.S. military is sending over 7,000 troops to the border with Mexico as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly heads toward the United States.
Dr. Bee Sting
After reading about the benefits of bees in the Koran, Omar Abulhassan decided five years ago to raise the insects and use the venom in alternative therapy, believing the stings can relieve pain and cure illnesses such as rheumatism.
Newest members of Congress go to Washington
Newly elected representatives visit Capitol Hill after their midterm election wins.
Michelle Obama begins book tour
Former first lady Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming" is hitting shelves this week.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.