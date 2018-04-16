Best of CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert performs "Keeper Of The Flame." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kenny Chesney performs "Get Along." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maren Morris performs "Rich." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reba McEntire speaks as she hosts the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maren Morris performs "Rich." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett (L to R) speak at the start of the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Young performs "Losing Sleep." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bebe Rexha joins Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line while performing "Meant To Be." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi perform "Chattahoochee." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lady Antebellum perform "Heart Break." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dierks Bentley performs "Woman, Amen." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Blake Shelton performs "I Lived It." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina perform "What Ifs." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Keith Urban performs "Coming Home." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kelsea Ballerini performs "I Hate Love Songs." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Toby Keith and Blake Shelton (R) perform "Should've Been A Cowboy." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Carrie Underwood performs "Cry Pretty." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood accept the award for Vocal Event of the Year for "The Fighter." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Darius Rucker performs "For The First Time." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miranda Lambert accepts the award for Female Vocalist of the Year. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Luke Bryan performs "Most People Are Good." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kelly Clarkson and show host Reba McEntire (R) perform "Does He Love You." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Janson performs "Redneck Life." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lindsay Vonn. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musical group Runaway June. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musical duo Maddie & Tae. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tegan Marie. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mickie James. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
RaeLynn. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The band Parmalee. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musical Duo High Valley. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Swon Brothers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ashley McBryde. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cody Alan (L) and Trea Smith. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
TK McKamy and Marielle Jaffe, holding up a picture of an ultrasound. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nicolle Galyon and daughter Charlie Jo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kip Moore with "Make a Wish" kid Sydney.
Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cam. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musical duo LoCash. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Maren Morris. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Nettles. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chase Rice shows off his collar reading "3 Chords & the Truth". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Reba McEntire. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lauren Alaina. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Midland. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Old Dominion. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Julia Michaels. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Clay Walker and Jessica Craig. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
