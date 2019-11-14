Best of CMA Awards
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride and Gretchen Wilson perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Miranda Lambert performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Pink performs "Love Me Anyway" with Chris Stapleton. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Blake Shelton performs "God's Country." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Dan + Shay pose backstage with their Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Maddie & Tae's Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X accept the CMA Musical Event of the Year award for "Old Town Road (Remix)." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Garth Brooks takes a selfie while performing. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Reba McEntire performs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Sheryl Crow performs with Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Willie Nelson performs "The Rainbow Connection" with Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Combs performs "Beer Never Broke My Heart." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Blake Shelton performs with Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Keith Urban performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Thomas Rhett performs "Remember You Young." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Brooks and Dunn perform with the Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Maren Morris performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland of Runaway June perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
(L-R) Robert Williford, Luke Combs, and Wyatt B. Durrette III pose backstage after winning the Song of the Year Award for "Beautiful Crazy". REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Kristin Chenoweth and Jennifer Nettles present the best song award to Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford for "Beautiful Crazy." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Sheryl Crow performs with Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Gretchen Wilson, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood performs "Drinking Alone." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland of Runaway June, Ashley McBryde, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae and Lindsay Ell...more
Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for female vocalist of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum and Halsey perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Maren Morris performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Old Dominion pose backstage with their Vocal Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
Dolly Parton performs with Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Pink performs "Love Me Anyway" with Chris Stapleton. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Brandi Carlile embraces Tanya Tucker next to Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Performers on stage during the show. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Carrie Underwood performs "Drinking Alone." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Maren Morris accepts the award for album of the year for "Girl." REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Keith Urban performs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus speak backstage with their Musical Event of the Year award for "Old Town Road (Remix)". REUTERS/Charles Pulliam
