Best of CMA Awards

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride and Gretchen Wilson perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Miranda Lambert performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Pink performs "Love Me Anyway" with Chris Stapleton. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with her awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam

Blake Shelton performs "God's Country." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Dan + Shay pose backstage with their Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam

Maddie & Tae's Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X accept the CMA Musical Event of the Year award for "Old Town Road (Remix)." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Garth Brooks takes a selfie while performing. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reba McEntire performs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Sheryl Crow performs with Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Willie Nelson performs "The Rainbow Connection" with Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Luke Combs performs "Beer Never Broke My Heart." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Blake Shelton performs with Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Keith Urban performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Thomas Rhett performs "Remember You Young." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Brooks and Dunn perform with the Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Maren Morris performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland of Runaway June perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

(L-R) Robert Williford, Luke Combs, and Wyatt B. Durrette III pose backstage after winning the Song of the Year Award for "Beautiful Crazy". REUTERS/Charles Pulliam

Kristin Chenoweth and Jennifer Nettles present the best song award to Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford for "Beautiful Crazy." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Sheryl Crow performs with Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Gretchen Wilson, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood performs "Drinking Alone." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland of Runaway June, Ashley McBryde, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae and Lindsay Ell perform. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for female vocalist of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum and Halsey perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Maren Morris performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Old Dominion pose backstage with their Vocal Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Charles Pulliam

Dolly Parton performs with Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Pink performs "Love Me Anyway" with Chris Stapleton. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Brandi Carlile embraces Tanya Tucker next to Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Performers on stage during the show. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Carrie Underwood performs "Drinking Alone." REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Maren Morris accepts the award for album of the year for "Girl." REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Keith Urban performs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus speak backstage with their Musical Event of the Year award for "Old Town Road (Remix)". REUTERS/Charles Pulliam

