Best of CMT Awards
Carrie Underwood performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Chrissy Metz takes a selfie photo with Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Luke Bryan perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
The Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Dierks Bentley, John Osborne and T.J. Osborne perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Blake Shelton accepts an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Dan + Shay perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Kelly Clarkson performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Dierks Bentley performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Little Big Town accepts an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Carly Pearce celebrates her award with Lauren Alaina. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Chris Stapleton performs "Millionaire". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Jason Aldean performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Luke Bryan performs "Sunrise, Sunburn Sunset". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Florida Georgia Line performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
LANCO performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Carrie Underwood accepts an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Florida Georgia Line and The Backstreet Boys accept an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Dierks Bentley and John Osborne perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Russell Dickerson performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Jimi Westbrook and Philip Sweet of Big Little Town toast. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay accept an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Sam Hunt performs "Downtown's Dead". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Lindsey Vonn onstage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Carly Pearce receives an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Garrett Hedlund and Lauren Alaina present an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Kelsea Ballerini performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Garrett Hedlund and Lauren Alaina present an award to Carly Pearce. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Next Slideshows
Kilauea's destruction from above
Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.
Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano
Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.
Jordanians protest tax hikes
Jordanians take to the streets over IMF-backed reforms aimed to reduce Jordanss large public debt.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kilauea's destruction from above
Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.
Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano
Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.
Jordanians protest tax hikes
Jordanians take to the streets over IMF-backed reforms aimed to reduce Jordanss large public debt.
Melania Trump returns to public eye
Melania Trump makes her first public appearance since May 10, shortly before she underwent a surgical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.
Soyuz blasts off
The Soyuz spacecraft heads to the space station.
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
Guatemalan authorities warned that the Fuego volcano was showing signs of greater activity as the death toll from a devastating eruption at the weekend climbed to 75 and nearly 200 people remained missing.
D-Day: The sixth of June
Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.
Singapore's 'orchid diplomacy'
Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the national flower of the wealthy city-state, named after them.