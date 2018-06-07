Edition:
Thu Jun 7, 2018

Best of CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
1 / 28
Chrissy Metz takes a selfie photo with Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
2 / 28
Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Luke Bryan perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
3 / 28
The Backstreet Boys perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
4 / 28
Dierks Bentley, John Osborne and T.J. Osborne perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
5 / 28
Blake Shelton accepts an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
6 / 28
Dan + Shay perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
7 / 28
Kelly Clarkson performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
8 / 28
Dierks Bentley performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
9 / 28
Little Big Town accepts an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
10 / 28
Carly Pearce celebrates her award with Lauren Alaina. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
11 / 28
Chris Stapleton performs "Millionaire". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
12 / 28
Jason Aldean performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
13 / 28
Luke Bryan performs "Sunrise, Sunburn Sunset". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
14 / 28
Florida Georgia Line performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
15 / 28
LANCO performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
16 / 28
Carrie Underwood accepts an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
17 / 28
Florida Georgia Line and The Backstreet Boys accept an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
18 / 28
Dierks Bentley and John Osborne perform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
19 / 28
Russell Dickerson performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
20 / 28
Jimi Westbrook and Philip Sweet of Big Little Town toast. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
21 / 28
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay accept an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
22 / 28
Sam Hunt performs "Downtown's Dead". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
23 / 28
Lindsey Vonn onstage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
24 / 28
Carly Pearce receives an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
25 / 28
Garrett Hedlund and Lauren Alaina present an award. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
26 / 28
Kelsea Ballerini performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
27 / 28
Garrett Hedlund and Lauren Alaina present an award to Carly Pearce. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
28 / 28
