Best of CMT Awards
Kelsea Ballerini accepts an award for CMT Performance of the Year for "The Other Girl" during the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Hailey Whitters performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Lainey Wilson on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Little Big Town accepts award for Duo/group video of the year. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Dylan Scott accepts an award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Nobody". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Thomas Rhett performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Niko Moon performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Little Big Town announces "Male Video of the Year" winner. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Lady A performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Kane Brown accepts an award for Male Video of the Year for "Worship you". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
A screen shows a video of a pre-recorded performance by singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton peform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Kelsea Ballerini reacts on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Carly Pearce announces performance by Thomas Rhett. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Kane Brown and Chris Young celebrate as they accept an award for Collaborative Video of the Year for "Famous Friends". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Brett Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
H.E.R. poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Mickey Guyton speaks. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Gladys Knight and Little Big Town arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Iliza Shlesinger poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Brett Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Blanco Brown poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Chris Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Laney Wilson poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Carly Pearce poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Gladys Knight poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Mickey Guyton poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Band Lady A pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Carly Pearce poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Niko Moon and Anna Moon pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Niko Moon poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Taylor Lewan and his wife Taylin Gallacher pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Kelsea Ballerini poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Hailey Whitters poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Tenille Arts poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Lindsay Ell poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Alecia Davis poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Cassie DiLaura poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Next Slideshows
Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
The Met's Costume Institute looks at evolution of fashion
The Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition "About Time: Fashion and Duration" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan explores fashion from 1870 to the...
Best of Paris Fashion week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Biden embarks on 8-day trip to Europe
U.S. President Joe Biden departed for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.
Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims journey in Russia
Thousands of Orthodox believers embarked on a five-day journey from Kirov to the village of Velikoretskoye, Russia, to celebrate the icon of St. Nicholas.
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota
Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, saying they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes.
Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result
Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo held a wafer-thin lead in a polarized presidential election on Wednesday, with a battle brewing over the result that could spark weeks of political wrangling, market volatility and deeper divisions.
Living amid the rubble in Gaza
Families left homeless by Israeli air strikes set up makeshift shelters around the wreckage of their homes.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.
Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.
Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack
Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.
Kamala Harris meets Mexican president to tackle the root causes of migration
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that relations were entering a "new era" as they agreed on Tuesday to deepen economic ties and invest in Central America to try to address a record spike in migration.