Wed Jun 9, 2021

Best of CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini accepts an award for CMT Performance of the Year for "The Other Girl" during the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Kelsea Ballerini accepts an award for CMT Performance of the Year for "The Other Girl" during the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini accepts an award for CMT Performance of the Year for "The Other Girl" during the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Hailey Whitters performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Hailey Whitters performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Hailey Whitters performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Lainey Wilson on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Lainey Wilson on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Lainey Wilson on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Little Big Town accepts award for Duo/group video of the year. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Little Big Town accepts award for Duo/group video of the year. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Little Big Town accepts award for Duo/group video of the year. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Dylan Scott accepts an award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Nobody". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Singer Dylan Scott accepts an award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Nobody". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Dylan Scott accepts an award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Nobody". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Thomas Rhett performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Singer Thomas Rhett performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Thomas Rhett performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Niko Moon performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Singer Niko Moon performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Niko Moon performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Little Big Town announces "Male Video of the Year" winner. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Little Big Town announces "Male Video of the Year" winner. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Little Big Town announces "Male Video of the Year" winner. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Lady A performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Lady A performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Lady A performs. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Kane Brown accepts an award for Male Video of the Year for "Worship you". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Singer Kane Brown accepts an award for Male Video of the Year for "Worship you". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Kane Brown accepts an award for Male Video of the Year for "Worship you". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
A screen shows a video of a pre-recorded performance by singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

A screen shows a video of a pre-recorded performance by singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
A screen shows a video of a pre-recorded performance by singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton peform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton peform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Gladys Knight and Mickey Guyton peform. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Kelsea Ballerini reacts on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Kelsea Ballerini reacts on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini reacts on stage. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Carly Pearce announces performance by Thomas Rhett. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Singer Carly Pearce announces performance by Thomas Rhett. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Carly Pearce announces performance by Thomas Rhett. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Kane Brown and Chris Young celebrate as they accept an award for Collaborative Video of the Year for "Famous Friends". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Kane Brown and Chris Young celebrate as they accept an award for Collaborative Video of the Year for "Famous Friends". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Kane Brown and Chris Young celebrate as they accept an award for Collaborative Video of the Year for "Famous Friends". REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Brett Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Brett Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Brett Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
H.E.R. poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

H.E.R. poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
H.E.R. poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Mickey Guyton speaks. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Mickey Guyton speaks. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Mickey Guyton speaks. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Gladys Knight and Little Big Town arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Gladys Knight and Little Big Town arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Gladys Knight and Little Big Town arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Iliza Shlesinger poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Iliza Shlesinger poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Iliza Shlesinger poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Brett Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Brett Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Brett Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Blanco Brown poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Blanco Brown poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Blanco Brown poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Chris Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Chris Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Chris Young poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Laney Wilson poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Laney Wilson poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Laney Wilson poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Carly Pearce poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Carly Pearce poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Carly Pearce poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Gladys Knight poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Gladys Knight poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Gladys Knight poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Mickey Guyton poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Mickey Guyton poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Mickey Guyton poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Band Lady A pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Band Lady A pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Band Lady A pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Carly Pearce poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Carly Pearce poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Carly Pearce poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Niko Moon and Anna Moon pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Niko Moon and Anna Moon pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Niko Moon and Anna Moon pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Niko Moon poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Niko Moon poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Niko Moon poses as he arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Taylor Lewan and his wife Taylin Gallacher pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Taylor Lewan and his wife Taylin Gallacher pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Taylor Lewan and his wife Taylin Gallacher pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Kelsea Ballerini poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Kelsea Ballerini poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Kelsea Ballerini poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Hailey Whitters poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Hailey Whitters poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Hailey Whitters poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Tenille Arts poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Tenille Arts poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Tenille Arts poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Singer Lindsay Ell poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Singer Lindsay Ell poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Singer Lindsay Ell poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Alecia Davis poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Alecia Davis poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Alecia Davis poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
Cassie DiLaura poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Cassie DiLaura poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Cassie DiLaura poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Dan Henry
