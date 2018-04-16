Best of Coachella
A concertgoer poses at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concertgoer wears a feather headpiece. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concertgoers dance. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
David Byrne performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concertgoers attend. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nile Rodgers performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concertgoers watch a performance by Post Malone. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Danielle Haim of Haim performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Post Malone performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concertgoers watch a performance by Nile Rodgers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
St. Vincent performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concertgoers sit by an installation called "Palm-3 World Station". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vince Staples performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concertgoers stand inside an installation called "Spectra". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Danielle Haim of Haim performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
St. Vincent performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People walk inside an installation called "Etherea" by Edoardo Tresoldi. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
