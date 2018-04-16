Edition:
Pictures | Sun Apr 15, 2018

Best of Coachella

A concertgoer poses at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Mo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A concertgoer wears a feather headpiece. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Concertgoers dance. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

David Byrne performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Concertgoers attend. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nile Rodgers performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Concertgoers watch a performance by Post Malone. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Danielle Haim of Haim performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Post Malone performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Concertgoers watch a performance by Nile Rodgers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

St. Vincent performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Concertgoers sit by an installation called "Palm-3 World Station". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Vince Staples performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Concertgoers stand inside an installation called "Spectra". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Danielle Haim of Haim performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

St. Vincent performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People walk inside an installation called "Etherea" by Edoardo Tresoldi. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

