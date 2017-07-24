Best of Comic-Con
Taking a break from her hot costume as Disney's villainous giant crab Tamatoa from the movie "Moana", Sabrina Johnson takes off her mask at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A costumed attendee poses during the final day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Peter Capaldi says good-bye as Dr. Who to fans during the Hall H event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A costumed attendee poses during the final day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Jason Momoa at a panel for "Justice League". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee asks a question at a panel for "Justice League". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Sigourney Weaver and Elodie Yung pose at an event for "The Defenders". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee poses for a picture outside Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A person wears a costume during the 2017 Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee in costume checks his phone. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Andre Rhoden, dressed as the Hobgoblin, takes the children to lunch on the floor at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emjaye Adamson of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast members Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux hold their respective characters of Koko and Garmadon at an event for "The LEGO Ninjago Movie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
David Schoelen (L) is helped with his Demogorgon costume by Paul Baum, dressed like the character of Eleven, both from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brian Scarrah wears his mask as he arrives via street car. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee in costume as the Silver Surfer character carries his phone in the back of his swim suit. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Halle Berry attends a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joe Skellington poses for a pictures during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee arrives dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Small toy figures are shown for sale. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A person wears a Stormtrooper helmet while pushing a stroller. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees chat during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A zombie arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee takes a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee with red hair and green eyes in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Jeff Bridges poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A family poses for a picture with cartoon character Sponge Bob. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees gather during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees wait in line at a security line for a costume and weapons check. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Todd Schmidt of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ben Choy from Los Angeles poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Benilda from San Francisco is dressed as Queen Amidala from Star Wars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Pedro Pascal poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee in costume walks the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Emily poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee poses for a friend. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
David Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee calling himself Dude Vader blows bubbles out of his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Lesly Easson makes a phone call while in her costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
