Best of Comic-Con
Miguel Capuchino arrives in costume for opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dressed as Junkrat from the game Overwatch poses for a picture during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dressed as a character from the Borderlands games poses for a picture during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jodie Whittaker "The Doctor" from the cast of the BBC show "Doctor Who" attends the pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees gather for preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emily of Chula Vista, California, dressed as Starfire, attends preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Travis Pottier poses for a pictures during preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee poses for a picture during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees gather for preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Jim Hampshire from Illinois wears a mask during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees Monica Davis and her daughter Eleanor wait in line during preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dressed as the Joker from the Batman series arrives during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees gather for preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees gather for preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Samantha Sherman (R) and Gayle Hooker dressed as the twins from the movie The Shinning attends opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees gather for preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cartoonist Dean LeCrone of San Diego attends preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, U.S. July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dressed as Ghost Rider arrives for opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miguel and Lucy Capuchino arrive in costume for opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees check their phones as they take a break during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee arrives in costume during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
