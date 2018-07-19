Edition:
Best of Comic-Con

Miguel Capuchino arrives in costume for opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee dressed as Junkrat from the game Overwatch poses for a picture during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee dressed as a character from the Borderlands games poses for a picture during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jodie Whittaker "The Doctor" from the cast of the BBC show "Doctor Who" attends the pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees gather for preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Emily of Chula Vista, California, dressed as Starfire, attends preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendee Travis Pottier poses for a pictures during preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee poses for a picture during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees gather for preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendee Jim Hampshire from Illinois wears a mask during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees Monica Davis and her daughter Eleanor wait in line during preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee dressed as the Joker from the Batman series arrives during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees gather for preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees gather for preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Samantha Sherman (R) and Gayle Hooker dressed as the twins from the movie The Shinning attends opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees gather for preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Cartoonist Dean LeCrone of San Diego attends preview night before the opening of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California, U.S. July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee dressed as Ghost Rider arrives for opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Miguel and Lucy Capuchino arrive in costume for opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees check their phones as they take a break during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee arrives in costume during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

