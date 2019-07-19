Best of Comic-Con
Attendee Ana Niebla arrives in costume as Princess Penny Wise for opening night of the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman in costume walks across the downtown intersection during the spring night of the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees of the pop culture festival Comic Con International gather for opening night in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees of the pop culture festival Comic Con International arrive in costume for opening night in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People in costume interrupt a street performer as during the opening night of the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees are greeted by a sculpture from the movie Pan's Labyrinth at the pop culture festival Comic Con International during opening night in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees of the pop culture festival Comic Con International gather for opening night in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A child waves at characters Sponge Bob and Patrick Star from the television series SpongeBob SquarePants, at the pop culture festival Comic Con International during opening night in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Georgia Khalil meets the character Snoopy at the pop culture festival Comic Con International during opening night in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees of the pop culture festival Comic Con International arrive for opening night in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Volunteer Chris Perry dressed in a Superman costume, watches over attendees as they arrive at the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
