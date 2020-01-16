Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 16, 2020 | 12:55pm EST

Best of Dakar Rally 2020

The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
1 / 15
PH-Sport's Pierre Lachaume and Jean Michel Polato during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

PH-Sport's Pierre Lachaume and Jean Michel Polato during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
PH-Sport's Pierre Lachaume and Jean Michel Polato during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
2 / 15
X-Raid Mini JCW Team driven by Argentina's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue in action during Stage 1, Jeddah - Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

X-Raid Mini JCW Team driven by Argentina's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue in action during Stage 1, Jeddah - Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
X-Raid Mini JCW Team driven by Argentina's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue in action during Stage 1, Jeddah - Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
3 / 15
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
4 / 15
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 7, Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 7, Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2020
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 7, Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
5 / 15
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Pablo Quintanilla in action during Stage 2, Al Wajh - Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Pablo Quintanilla in action during Stage 2, Al Wajh - Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Pablo Quintanilla in action during Stage 2, Al Wajh - Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
6 / 15
Edwin Straver's Edwin Straver during Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah - Haradh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Edwin Straver's Edwin Straver during Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah - Haradh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Edwin Straver's Edwin Straver during Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah - Haradh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
7 / 15
Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Team's Wei Han and Min Liao as a helicopter flies overhead during Stage 5, Al-'Ula to Ha'il - Al-'Ula, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Team's Wei Han and Min Liao as a helicopter flies overhead during Stage 5, Al-'Ula to Ha'il - Al-'Ula, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Team's Wei Han and Min Liao as a helicopter flies overhead during Stage 5, Al-'Ula to Ha'il - Al-'Ula, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
8 / 15
A spectator looks on during Stage 4, Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A spectator looks on during Stage 4, Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A spectator looks on during Stage 4, Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
9 / 15
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh - Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh - Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh - Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
10 / 15
Kamaz-Master's Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev and Igor Leonov during Stage 6, Ha'il to Riyadh - Ha'il, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Kamaz-Master's Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev and Igor Leonov during Stage 6, Ha'il to Riyadh - Ha'il, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Kamaz-Master's Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev and Igor Leonov during Stage 6, Ha'il to Riyadh - Ha'il, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
11 / 15
Edwin Straver's Edwin Straver during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Edwin Straver's Edwin Straver during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
Edwin Straver's Edwin Straver during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
12 / 15
Keepower Motorsports MD's Pascal Thomasse and Christophe Crespo during Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah - Haradh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Keepower Motorsports MD's Pascal Thomasse and Christophe Crespo during Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah - Haradh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Keepower Motorsports MD's Pascal Thomasse and Christophe Crespo during Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah - Haradh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
13 / 15
A general view during Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh - Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A general view during Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh - Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
A general view during Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh - Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
14 / 15
Paco Gomez's Mauricio Javier Gomez rides past a camel herd during Stage 2, Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Paco Gomez's Mauricio Javier Gomez rides past a camel herd during Stage 2, Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Paco Gomez's Mauricio Javier Gomez rides past a camel herd during Stage 2, Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

Next Slideshows

Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands...

Jan 15 2020
Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?

Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment...

Jan 15 2020
Putin's 20 years in power

Putin's 20 years in power

Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a...

Jan 15 2020
Fires rage across Australia

Fires rage across Australia

Wildfires have ravaged more than 27 million acres of land across the country, nearly half the area of the United Kingdom, following a three-year drought that...

Jan 15 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Louis Vuitton at Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Louis Vuitton at Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Designer Virgil Abloh shows his Fall/Winter 2020 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Hundreds leave Honduras en route to U.S.

Hundreds leave Honduras en route to U.S.

Hundreds of migrants leave San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras en route to the United States.

'Star Trek: Picard' premiere

'Star Trek: Picard' premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" as Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his role as the starship captain.

Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands more are refusing to leave or have already drifted back.

Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?

Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate.

Putin's 20 years in power

Putin's 20 years in power

Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.

Fires rage across Australia

Fires rage across Australia

Wildfires have ravaged more than 27 million acres of land across the country, nearly half the area of the United Kingdom, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.

Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue

Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue

Australia's Wollemi Pines survived the dinosaurs, and now firefighters have nursed them through the country's worst bushfires in generations to live another day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast