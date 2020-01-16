Best of Dakar Rally 2020
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during Stage 1 in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
PH-Sport's Pierre Lachaume and Jean Michel Polato during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
X-Raid Mini JCW Team driven by Argentina's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue in action during Stage 1, Jeddah - Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 7, Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Pablo Quintanilla in action during Stage 2, Al Wajh - Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Edwin Straver's Edwin Straver during Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah - Haradh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Team's Wei Han and Min Liao as a helicopter flies overhead during Stage 5, Al-'Ula to Ha'il - Al-'Ula, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A spectator looks on during Stage 4, Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh - Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Kamaz-Master's Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev and Igor Leonov during Stage 6, Ha'il to Riyadh - Ha'il, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Edwin Straver's Edwin Straver during Stage 11, Shubaytah to Haradh - Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Keepower Motorsports MD's Pascal Thomasse and Christophe Crespo during Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah - Haradh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A general view during Stage 9, Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh - Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Paco Gomez's Mauricio Javier Gomez rides past a camel herd during Stage 2, Neom, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
