Best of Dakar Rally
X-Raid Mini JCW's driver Stephane Peterhansel and co-driver David Castera in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
X-Raid's driver Yazeed Al Rajhi and co-driver Timo Gottschalk in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
G-Energy's driver Vladimir Vasilyev and co-driver Konstantin Zhiltsov in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Orlen X-Raid's driver Jakub Przygonski and co-driver Tom Colsoul in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
X-Raid Mini JCW's driver Carlos Sanz and co-driver Lucas Cruz in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
X-Raid Mini JCW's driver Carlos Sanz and co-driver Lucas Cruz in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Toyota Gazoo's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Petronas' driver Gerard de Rooy and co-driver Darek Rodewald in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Kamaz Master's driver Dmitry Sotnikov and co-driver Ilnur Mustafin in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Big Shock Racing's driver Martin Macik and co-driver Frantisek Tomasek in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Kamaz Master's driver Airat Mardeev and co-driver Dmitriy Svistunov in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
KTM Factory Racing's Sam Sunderland in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Kamaz Master's driver Eduard Nikolaev and co-driver Evgenii Iakovlev in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Kamaz Master's driver Eduard Nikolaev and co-driver Evgenii Iakovlev in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Monster Energy Honda's Paulo Goncalves in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Tatra Buggyra's driver Martyn Soltys and co-driver Tomas Sikola during the departure ceremony. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Fans during the departure ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rally's driver Marcos Baumgart and co-driver Kleber Cincea wave at fans. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man performs on a motorbike during the open fair, two days before the 41st edition of the Dakar Rally, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Next Slideshows
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.
Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires
Highlights from the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this week.
Djokovic wins U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic dismissed Juan Martin Del Potro 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 to win the U.S. Open and earn back-to-back Grand Slam titles.
MORE IN PICTURES
China's city of ice
Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.
Clemson defeats Crimson Tide to win title
No. 2 Clemson defeats No. 1 Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
Men's Fashion Week in London
Highlights from London's fashion week for men.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Celebrating the Epiphany
Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style highlights from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa
Senator Elizabeth Warren informally kicked off the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating fight on a weekend visit to Iowa, condemning the corrupting influence of money on politics and lamenting lost economic opportunities for working families.
Swearing in a historically diverse Congress
Incoming members of Congress, featuring a record number of women and Latinos in the House and more religious diversity, are ceremonially sworn in.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.