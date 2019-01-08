Edition:
Best of Dakar Rally

X-Raid Mini JCW's driver Stephane Peterhansel and co-driver David Castera in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
X-Raid's driver Yazeed Al Rajhi and co-driver Timo Gottschalk in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
G-Energy's driver Vladimir Vasilyev and co-driver Konstantin Zhiltsov in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Orlen X-Raid's driver Jakub Przygonski and co-driver Tom Colsoul in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
X-Raid Mini JCW's driver Carlos Sanz and co-driver Lucas Cruz in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
X-Raid Mini JCW's driver Carlos Sanz and co-driver Lucas Cruz in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Toyota Gazoo's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Petronas' driver Gerard de Rooy and co-driver Darek Rodewald in action during stage 2. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Kamaz Master's driver Dmitry Sotnikov and co-driver Ilnur Mustafin in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Big Shock Racing's driver Martin Macik and co-driver Frantisek Tomasek in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Kamaz Master's driver Airat Mardeev and co-driver Dmitriy Svistunov in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
KTM Factory Racing's Sam Sunderland in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Kamaz Master's driver Eduard Nikolaev and co-driver Evgenii Iakovlev in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Kamaz Master's driver Eduard Nikolaev and co-driver Evgenii Iakovlev in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Monster Energy Honda's Paulo Goncalves in action during stage 1. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Tatra Buggyra's driver Martyn Soltys and co-driver Tomas Sikola during the departure ceremony. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Fans during the departure ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Rally's driver Marcos Baumgart and co-driver Kleber Cincea wave at fans. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
PH Sport's driver Sebastian Loeb races against an airplane during a performance act. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A man performs on a motorbike during the open fair, two days before the 41st edition of the Dakar Rally, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
