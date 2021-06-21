Best of Euro 2020
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/David Ramos
Germany's Kai Havertz scores their third goal against Portugal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Poland's Kamil Glik in action with Spain's Alvaro Morata. Pool via REUTERS/Julio Munoz
Italy's Matteo Pessina scores their first goal against Wales. Pool via REUTERS/Ryan Pierse
Germany's Robin Gosens scores their fourth goal against Portugal. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
France fans do the Poznan during the match against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife
Turkey's Mert Muldur looks dejected after the match against Switzerland. Pool via REUTERS/Naomi Baker
Hungary fans celebrate their first goal against France in Budapest. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Wales' Aaron Ramsey in action with Italy's Matteo Pessina. Pool via REUTERS/Ryan Pierse
England fans react during the match against Scotland at the 4TheFans Fan Park in Manchester, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Italy celebrate with fans after the match against Wales. Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Solaro
France's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the match against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Italy's Matteo Pessina celebrates scoring their first goal against Wales with coach Roberto Mancini. Pool via REUTERS/Ryan Pierse
Portugal's Bernardo Silva in action with Germany's Antonio Rudiger. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Joshua Kimmich celebrates their second goal, an own goal scored by Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Schrader
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Schrader
Firemen extinguish flares as Hungary fans celebrate after Attila Fiola scores their first goal against France. Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife
Turkey's Mert Muldur reacts after missing a chance to score against Switzerland. Pool via REUTERS/Ozan Kose
Hungary's Attila Fiola in action with France's Benjamin Pavard. Pool via REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungary fans inside the stadium before the match against France. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their third goal against Turkey. Pool via REUTERS/Ozan Kose
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo after the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates with Robin Gosens after Kai Havertz scores their third goal against Portugal. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
England's Tyrone Mings in action with Scotland's Grant Hanley. REUTERS/Carl Recine
England's Phil Foden in action against Scotland. Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga
Scotland fans gather in Leicester Square in London before the match against England. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Scotland fans gather near Leicester Square in London before the match against England. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England's Tyrone Mings in action with Scotland's Che Adams. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Scotland fans gather at Leicester Square in London before the match against England. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England manager Gareth Southgate looks dejected after the match against Scotland. Pool via REUTERS/Matt Dunham
Hungary's Attila Fiola celebrates scoring their first goal against France. Pool via REUTERS/Tibor Illyes
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Belgium. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin
Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their second goal against Austria. Pool via REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
England fans in Boxpark, Croydon during the match against Scotland. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal against Switzerland. Pool via REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino
Turkey's Merih Demiral reacts after a missed chance against Wales. Pool via REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Wales' Gareth Bale speaks to teammates in a huddle as they celebrate after the match against Turkey. Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo appears at a press conference at the Euro 2020 in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. Ronaldo, known for his peak levels of fitness, moved two Coca-Cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of Tuesday's...more
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk scores their first goal as Finland's Lukas Hradecky attempts a save. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya in action with Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo. Pool via REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky
Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match as France's Kylian Mbappe looks on. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst
Italy's Ciro Immobile in action against Switzerland. Pool via REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Germany's Mats Hummels reacts after scoring an own goal and the first for France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo celebrates a goal against Russia that is later disallowed. Pool via REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky
Scotland's David Marshall in the net after Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Buchanan
France's Paul Pogba in action with Germany's Antonio Rudiger. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
Finland players huddle before the match against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A Greenpeace protester glides onto the pitch before the match between France and Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
Hungary fans with flares gather in Budapest before the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Marton Monus
France players line up before the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Robin Gosens in action against France. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fans react as they watch the France vs Germany match on a screen during a public viewing event in Cologne. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Germany's Mats Hummels looks dejected after the match against France. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
France's Kylian Mbappe reacts as Germany's Manuel Neuer looks on. Pool via REUTERS/Lukas Barth-Tuttas
Germany's Serge Gnabry in action with France's Hugo Lloris. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst
Portugal's Bernardo Silva in action with Hungary's Laszlo Kleinheisler. Pool via REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungary fans look dejected as they gather in Budapest during the match. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Attila Kisbenedek
France fans are seen outside the stadium in Munich before the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
Fans in the stands before the match between Hungary and Portugal. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sweden's Emil Forsberg, Robin Olsen and Sebastian Larsson after the match against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Slovakia players celebrate with fans after the match against Poland. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Slovakia's Milan Skriniar and Martin Dubravka in action against Poland. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Poland's Jan Bednarek in action with Slovakia's Ondrej Duda. Pool via REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev
Scotland fans before the match against Czech Republic. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis.
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
.Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong
Croatia fans react after England's first goal. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
General view inside the stadium during the match between Austria and North Macedonia. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Setterfield
General view as England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates and fans during the match against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel
An Austria player slides on the pitch due to the rain during training. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The game is postponed as a Denmark fan reacts after Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Belgium's Dedryck Boyata in action with Russia's Artem Dzyuba. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
General view of red smoke as Denmark fans let off flares outside the stadium before the match against Finland. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
