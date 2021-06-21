Best of Euro 2020

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo appears at a press conference at the Euro 2020 in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. Ronaldo, known for his peak levels of fitness, moved two Coca-Cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of Tuesday's...more

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo appears at a press conference at the Euro 2020 in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. Ronaldo, known for his peak levels of fitness, moved two Coca-Cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of Tuesday's Group F opener against Hungary. The 36-year-old then held up a bottle of water and said "Agua" in Portuguese. UEFA/Handout via REUTERS

