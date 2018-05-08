Edition:
Tue May 8, 2018

Best of Eurovision

Estonia�s Elina Nechayeva performs �La Forza� during the Semi-Final 1 for Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Israel�s Netta performs �Toy� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Azerbaijan�s Aisel performs �X My Heart� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Czech Republic�s Mikolas Josef performs �Lie to Me� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Albania�s Eugent Bushpepa performs �Mail� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Belgium�s Sennek performs �A Matter of Time� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Iceland�s Ari Olafsson performs �Our Choice� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Lithuania�s Ieva Zasimauskaite performs �When We�re Old� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Belgium�s Sennek performs �A Matter of Time� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Belarus�s ALEKSEEV performs �Forever� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Finland�s Saara Aalto performs �Monsters� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Macedonia�s Eye Cue performs �Lost and Found� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Cyprus�s Eleni Foureira performs �Fuego� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Ireland�s Ryan O�Shaughnessy performs �Together� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Switzerland�s ZiBBZ performs �Stones� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Armenia�s Sevak Khanagyan performs �Qami� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Greece�s Yianna Terzi performs �Oniro mou� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Austria�s Cesar Sampson performs �Nobody but You� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Croatia�s Franka performs �Crazy� during the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Cyprus�s Eleni Foureira and Israel�s Netta react after the Semi-Final 1. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
