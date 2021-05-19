Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed May 19, 2021

Best of Eurovision

Elena Tsagrinou of Cyprus performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Vasil of North Macedonia performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The Roop of Lithuania perform. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Destiny of Malta performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
TIX of Norway performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Eden Alene of Israel performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Elena Tsagrinou of Cyprus performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Montaigne of Australia is seen on a screen as she performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
TIX of Norway celebrates. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Tusse of Sweden performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Go_A of Ukraine performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Albina of Croatia performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Davina Michelle performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
ROXEN of Romania performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Albina of Croatia performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Ana Soklic of Slovenia performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Manizha of Russia performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Hooverphonic of Belgium performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Lesley Roy of Ireland performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Elena Tsagrinou of Cyprus performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Efendi of Azerbaijan performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The Roop of Lithuania perform. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Vasil of North Macedonia performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Manizha of Russia performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Destiny of Malta performs. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Presenters Dutch singers Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit and Dutch influential YouTuber Nikkie de Jager are seen on stage during the first semi-final. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
