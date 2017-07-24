Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 24, 2017

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
1 / 35
AGreat Britain's Polly Maton in action during the Women's Long Jump T47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

AGreat Britain's Polly Maton in action during the Women's Long Jump T47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
AGreat Britain's Polly Maton in action during the Women's Long Jump T47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
2 / 35
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100 metre T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100 metre T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100 metre T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
3 / 35
China's Huimin Zhong in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

China's Huimin Zhong in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
China's Huimin Zhong in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
4 / 35
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz in action during the Men's High Jump T42 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz in action during the Men's High Jump T42 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz in action during the Men's High Jump T42 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
5 / 35
(L-R) USA's Jerome Singleton, Jarryd Wallace, Hunter Woodhall and Tanner Wright celebrate winning the Men's 4x100m Relay T42-47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

(L-R) USA's Jerome Singleton, Jarryd Wallace, Hunter Woodhall and Tanner Wright celebrate winning the Men's 4x100m Relay T42-47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
(L-R) USA's Jerome Singleton, Jarryd Wallace, Hunter Woodhall and Tanner Wright celebrate winning the Men's 4x100m Relay T42-47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
6 / 35
Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
7 / 35
USA's David Brown with his guide (R) in action during the Men's 4x100m Relay T11-13 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

USA's David Brown with his guide (R) in action during the Men's 4x100m Relay T11-13 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
USA's David Brown with his guide (R) in action during the Men's 4x100m Relay T11-13 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
8 / 35
Regas Woods Senior of USA in the men's long jump T42 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Regas Woods Senior of USA in the men's long jump T42 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Regas Woods Senior of USA in the men's long jump T42 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
9 / 35
Italy's Assunta Legnante during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Italy's Assunta Legnante during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Italy's Assunta Legnante during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
10 / 35
China's Yiting Shi celebrates winning the Women's 100m T36 Final with a world record time. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

China's Yiting Shi celebrates winning the Women's 100m T36 Final with a world record time. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
China's Yiting Shi celebrates winning the Women's 100m T36 Final with a world record time. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
11 / 35
Great Britain's Samantha Kinghorn celebrates winning the Women's 100m T53 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Samantha Kinghorn celebrates winning the Women's 100m T53 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Great Britain's Samantha Kinghorn celebrates winning the Women's 100m T53 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
12 / 35
Italy's Arjola Dedaj in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Italy's Arjola Dedaj in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Italy's Arjola Dedaj in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
13 / 35
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
14 / 35
Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
15 / 35
Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
16 / 35
Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
17 / 35
Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
18 / 35
Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
19 / 35
Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
20 / 35
Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
21 / 35
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
22 / 35
Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
23 / 35
Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
24 / 35
Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
25 / 35
Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
26 / 35
Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
27 / 35
Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
28 / 35
Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
29 / 35
Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
30 / 35
Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
31 / 35
Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
32 / 35
China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
33 / 35
(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
34 / 35
India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
35 / 35
