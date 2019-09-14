Edition:
Fri Sep 13, 2019 | 8:00pm EDT

Best of London Fashion Week

Models present creations during the Pam Hogg catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Pam Hogg. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Pam Hogg. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Pam Hogg. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Matty Bovan. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Matty Bovan. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Fashionista poses for photographers. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Fashionistas pose for photographers. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Models prepare backstage of the Bora Aksu show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Models prepare backstage of the Bora Aksu show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Models prepare backstage of the Bora Aksu show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Models prepare backstage of the Mark Fast show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Mark Fast. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Mark Fast. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Mark Fast. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Mark Fast. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Models prepare backstage of the Mark Fast show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Models prepare backstage of the Mark Fast show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
Models prepare backstage of the Mark Fast show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
