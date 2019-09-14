Best of London Fashion Week
Models present creations during the Pam Hogg catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Pam Hogg. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Pam Hogg. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Pam Hogg. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Matty Bovan. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Matty Bovan. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Fashionista poses for photographers. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Fashionistas pose for photographers. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage of the Bora Aksu show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage of the Bora Aksu show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage of the Bora Aksu show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage of the Mark Fast show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Mark Fast. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Mark Fast. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Mark Fast. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Mark Fast. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage of the Mark Fast show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage of the Mark Fast show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Models prepare backstage of the Mark Fast show. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Best of New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Best of Venice Film Fest
Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
'Downton Abbey' movie world premiere
Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the "Downton Abbey" film, continuing the television saga of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants, in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Retro racing at Goodwood
Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester, Britain.
Dambe boxers thrill crowds in Nigeria
A Nigerian production company is seeking to turn Dambe, a traditional martial art associated with the Hausa people of West Africa, into a sport with a global audience.
Lantern-waving Hong Kong protesters take to hills
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters take to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a day when families traditionally gather to gaze at the moon and eat mooncakes while children swing colorful lanterns.
Forest fires envelop Southeast Asia in haze
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of smoke caused by slash-and-burn clearances of forests for farms and palm oil plantation land, raising worries about public health and the impact on tourism.
Amazon fires burn at record rate
An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.
How each Democratic candidate performed in the third debate
Some of the 10 Democratic presidential candidates meeting in their third debate took shots at front-runner Joe Biden, while others called for unity during a night dominated by questions around race, guns and healthcare. Here is a look at how each of the top 10 candidates did in the Houston debate.
Top 10 Democratic 2020 candidates face off in Houston
Leading Democratic White House contenders Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren share the stage for the first time as the top 10 candidates for the party's presidential nomination debate in Houston.
Activists face threats in lawless Amazon
Fourteen years ago, on a dirt road near a remote settlement in northern Brazil, a gunman paid by local cattle ranchers executed a U.S. nun who had spent much of her life fighting to save the Amazon rainforest and advocating for the rural poor. Their situation highlights the problem of policing the vast Amazon, where this year loggers, cattle ranchers, and farmers have been accused of triggering a sharp rise in fires and deforestation. Dwyer and other nuns have recorded 18 deaths of local subsi