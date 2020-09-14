Best of Madrid Fashion Week
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Fashion house Devota & Lomba during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model wears a protective face mask in the backstage before the Andres Sarda show. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation by Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Models present creations by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina.
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Social distancing signs are pictured as a model wears a protective face mask before the Andres Sarda show. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model is seen on the backstage before Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's show. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by designer Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at the end of her collection show. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model is seen on the backstage before the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada show. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by designer Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Models present creations by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
