Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2020 | 1:40pm EDT

Best of Madrid Fashion Week

Models present creations by Custo Barcelona during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina &nbsp;

Models present creations by Custo Barcelona during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina  

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina  
Close
1 / 35
Fashion house Devota & Lomba during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Fashion house Devota & Lomba during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Fashion house Devota & Lomba during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
2 / 35
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
3 / 35
Fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
4 / 35
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
5 / 35
A model wears a protective face mask in the backstage before the Andres Sarda show. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A model wears a protective face mask in the backstage before the Andres Sarda show. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model wears a protective face mask in the backstage before the Andres Sarda show. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
6 / 35
A model presents a creation by Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A model presents a creation by Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
7 / 35
Models present creations by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Models present creations by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Models present creations by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
8 / 35
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina.

A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina.

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina.
Close
9 / 35
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
10 / 35
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
11 / 35
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
12 / 35
Social distancing signs are pictured as a model wears a protective face mask before the Andres Sarda show. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Social distancing signs are pictured as a model wears a protective face mask before the Andres Sarda show. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Social distancing signs are pictured as a model wears a protective face mask before the Andres Sarda show. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
13 / 35
A model presents a creation by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A model presents a creation by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
14 / 35
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
15 / 35
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
16 / 35
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
17 / 35
A model presents a creation by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A model presents a creation by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
18 / 35
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
19 / 35
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
20 / 35
A model is seen on the backstage before Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's show. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model is seen on the backstage before Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's show. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model is seen on the backstage before Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's show. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
21 / 35
A model presents a creation by designer Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A model presents a creation by designer Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
22 / 35
Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at the end of her collection show. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at the end of her collection show. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at the end of her collection show. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
23 / 35
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
Models present creations by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
24 / 35
A model is seen on the backstage before the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada show. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model is seen on the backstage before the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada show. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model is seen on the backstage before the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada show. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
25 / 35
A model presents a creation by designer Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A model presents a creation by designer Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
26 / 35
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
27 / 35
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
28 / 35
Models present creations by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Models present creations by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Models present creations by fashion house Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
29 / 35
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
30 / 35
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
31 / 35
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
32 / 35
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
33 / 35
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
A model presents a creation by Custo Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
34 / 35
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
A model presents a creation by Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

Next Slideshows

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no...

Sep 10 2020
Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

China's small but buoyant heavy metal scene, where bands mix genre standards with Chinese elements, returns to Beijing's underground music venues after six...

Aug 26 2020
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with...

Mar 11 2020
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

Mar 03 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

From Medford through the neighboring communities of Phoenix and Talent, an apocalyptic scene of charred residential subdivisions and trailer parks stretched for miles along Highway 99.

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

Thousands of migrants search for shelter after fire destroys Moria camp

More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, are without shelter and are having to sleep out in the open without proper sanitation after the fire tore through the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

President Trump held a Nevada campaign rally at an indoor venue despite public health professionals' warnings against large indoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wildfires ravage Oregon

Wildfires ravage Oregon

Oregon has borne the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires raging across the western United States this week.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open, the second Grand Slam this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators in New York.

Scenes from a smoky San Francisco before and during California wildfires

Scenes from a smoky San Francisco before and during California wildfires

A look at San Francisco as raging fires in California turned the sky orange and blanketed the city in smoke.

U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary

U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary

Americans hold a moment of silence on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.

Fires turn California skies glowing orange

Fires turn California skies glowing orange

Fires in California create an orange, glowing skyline as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the sunlight, creating a glow across the region.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast