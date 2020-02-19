Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 6:15pm EST

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
1 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
2 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
3 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
4 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
5 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
6 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
7 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
8 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
9 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
10 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
11 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
12 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
13 / 33
Kaia Geber presents creations from Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Kaia Geber presents creations from Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Kaia Geber presents creations from Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
14 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
15 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
16 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
17 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
18 / 33
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Moncler. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
19 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
20 / 33
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
21 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
22 / 33
Bella Hadid presents a creation from Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Bella Hadid presents a creation from Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Bella Hadid presents a creation from Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
23 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
24 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
25 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
26 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
27 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
28 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
29 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
30 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
31 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
32 / 33
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Next Slideshows

Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

Feb 18 2020
Brit Awards red carpet

Brit Awards red carpet

Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.

Feb 18 2020
Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Feb 13 2020
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2020 Academy Awards.

Feb 10 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima

75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders of the island died during the 36-day battle.

Passengers finally depart coronavirus cruise ship

Passengers finally depart coronavirus cruise ship

Hundreds of people began disembarking a cruise ship in Japan after being held on board for more than two weeks under quarantine.

Security forces clash with protesters in Chile

Security forces clash with protesters in Chile

Unrest continues in Chile as protests that began in October over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship

U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship

The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Japan since early this month with hundreds of people infected with coronavirus.

Brit Awards red carpet

Brit Awards red carpet

Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.

Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London Fashion Week.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast