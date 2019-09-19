Edition:
Thu Sep 19, 2019

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Models present a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2020 collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2020 collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Peter Pilotto. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Peter Pilotto. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Peter Pilotto. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2019
