Best of Milan Fashion Week
Models present a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2020 collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2020 collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Peter Pilotto. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Peter Pilotto. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Peter Pilotto. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
