Best of Milan Fashion Week
Models present creations from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2021 women's collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model is seen on backstage before presenting creations from the Alberta Ferretti collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. Dolce & Gabbana/Handout via REUTERS
Dolce & Gabbana. Dolce & Gabbana/Handout via REUTERS
Dolce & Gabbana. Dolce & Gabbana/Handout via REUTERS
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Alberta Ferretti reacts after models presented creations from her collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. Courtesy of Prada/Handout via REUTERS
Prada. Courtesy of Prada/Handout via REUTERS
Prada. Courtesy of Prada/Handout via REUTERS
Prada. Courtesy of Prada/Handout via REUTERS
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
