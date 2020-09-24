Edition:
Pictures | Thu Sep 24, 2020

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Models present creations from the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2021 women's collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A model is seen on backstage before presenting creations from the Alberta Ferretti collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. Dolce & Gabbana/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. Dolce & Gabbana/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Dolce & Gabbana. Dolce & Gabbana/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Alberta Ferretti reacts after models presented creations from her collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Prada. Courtesy of Prada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Prada. Courtesy of Prada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Prada. Courtesy of Prada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Prada. Courtesy of Prada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
