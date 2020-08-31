Edition:
Best of MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga accepts the award for Song of the Year. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Doja Cat performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
The Weeknd performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Lady Gaga accepts the Tricon Award. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Miley Cyrus performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Ariana Grande performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Maluma performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Band BTS performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
CNCO performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Collaboration for "Rain On Me." VIACOM/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Doja Cat accepts the award for Best New Artist. VIACOM/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
The Black Eyed Peas perform. VIACOM/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
The Weeknd accepts the award for Best R&B. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
The Black Eyed Peas perform. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Keke Palmer performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Keke Palmer performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Doja Cat performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Doja Cat performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Lady Gaga accepts the award for Artist of the Year. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Lady Gaga performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Band BTS performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Miley Cyrus performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Miley Cyrus performs. VIACOM/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Miley Cyrus performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Lady Gaga performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Lady Gaga performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande perform. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Direction for "The Man." VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
The Weeknd performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
The Weeknd performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Lady Gaga performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Maluma performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Miley Cyrus performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
The Weeknd performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Collaboration for "Rain On Me." VIACOM/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2020
