Best of MTV VMAs
Lady Gaga accepts the award for Song of the Year. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Doja Cat performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
The Weeknd performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Lady Gaga accepts the Tricon Award. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Miley Cyrus performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Ariana Grande performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Maluma performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Band BTS performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
CNCO performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Collaboration for "Rain On Me." VIACOM/via REUTERS
Doja Cat accepts the award for Best New Artist. VIACOM/via REUTERS
The Black Eyed Peas perform. VIACOM/via REUTERS
The Weeknd accepts the award for Best R&B. VIACOM/via REUTERS
The Black Eyed Peas perform. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Keke Palmer performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Keke Palmer performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Doja Cat performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Doja Cat performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Lady Gaga accepts the award for Artist of the Year. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Lady Gaga performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Band BTS performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Miley Cyrus performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Miley Cyrus performs. VIACOM/ via REUTERS
Miley Cyrus performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Lady Gaga performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Lady Gaga performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande perform. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Direction for "The Man." VIACOM/via REUTERS
The Weeknd performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
The Weeknd performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Lady Gaga performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Maluma performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Miley Cyrus performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
The Weeknd performs. VIACOM/via REUTERS
Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Collaboration for "Rain On Me." VIACOM/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Laura aftermath from above
Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.
38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules
Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin despite police efforts to disperse the crowds due to the risk of Covid-19...
Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020
Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle...
Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana
Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Laura aftermath from above
Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.
38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules
Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin despite police efforts to disperse the crowds due to the risk of Covid-19 contagion.
Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020
Black Panther film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana
Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage
Laura caused less mayhem than forecasts predicted - but officials said it would take days to assess the damage.
New march on Washington against racial injustice
Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington, D.C. to denounce racism, protest police brutality and commemorate the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his "I Have a Dream" speech.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake
Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.