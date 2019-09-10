Edition:
Pictures | Tue Sep 10, 2019 | 11:50am EDT

Best of New York Fashion Week

Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
1 / 25
Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
2 / 25
Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
3 / 25
Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
4 / 25
Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
5 / 25
Models are prepped backstage before the Tom Ford RTW Spring 2020 show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
6 / 25
Model looks backstage before the before the Tom Ford RTW Spring 2020 show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
7 / 25
A bench meant for the Tom Ford show is dried with a fan on the sidewalk of Kenmare St. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
8 / 25
Designer Phillipe Blond is lowered onto the stage while presenting The Blonds Spring 2020 collection during a collaboration performance with Moulin Rouge! The Musical. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
9 / 25
Performers entertain attendees ahead of The Blonds Spring 2020 show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
10 / 25
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring 2020 show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
11 / 25
Paris Hilton presents a creation from The Blonds Spring 2020 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
12 / 25
Jordan Roth presents a creation from The Blonds Spring 2020 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
13 / 25
Tommy Hilfiger at the Apollo Theater. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
14 / 25
Bella Hadid and models enjoy beverages after presenting creations from the Ralph Lauren collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
15 / 25
Models dance around actor Zendaya and designer Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
16 / 25
Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
17 / 25
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
18 / 25
A model presents at the Tommy Hilfiger show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
19 / 25
Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
20 / 25
Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
21 / 25
Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
22 / 25
Janelle Monae performs after the Ralph Lauren show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
23 / 25
Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
24 / 25
Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
25 / 25
