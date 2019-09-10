Best of New York Fashion Week
Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Models are prepped backstage before the Tom Ford RTW Spring 2020 show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Model looks backstage before the before the Tom Ford RTW Spring 2020 show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A bench meant for the Tom Ford show is dried with a fan on the sidewalk of Kenmare St. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Designer Phillipe Blond is lowered onto the stage while presenting The Blonds Spring 2020 collection during a collaboration performance with Moulin Rouge! The Musical. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Performers entertain attendees ahead of The Blonds Spring 2020 show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from The Blonds Spring 2020 show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Paris Hilton presents a creation from The Blonds Spring 2020 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jordan Roth presents a creation from The Blonds Spring 2020 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tommy Hilfiger at the Apollo Theater. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Bella Hadid and models enjoy beverages after presenting creations from the Ralph Lauren collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Models dance around actor Zendaya and designer Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Models wait backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A model presents at the Tommy Hilfiger show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Tommy Hilfiger. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Bella Hadid presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Janelle Monae performs after the Ralph Lauren show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
